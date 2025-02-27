Duchess Sophie goes blonder than ever as she debuts short hair

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked as elegant as ever as she carried out her royal duties in Chelmsford, Essex on Thursday.

During a visit to the Mothers' Union's English for Women project, the royal – who followed in her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps to become patron of the Mothers' Union – Sophie was pictured in a black floral midi skirt and a smart black blazer as she chatted with some of the women and families. But did you spot her beauty transformation?

Following her family holiday, Sophie appeared to have come straight from the hairdresser as she sported a fresh cut and colour.

The mother-of-two often adopts Princess Anne's no-fuss approach and secures her long blonde hair into a neat ponytail or chignon so it doesn't distract her from her engagements.

© PA Images via Getty Images The royal showed off brighter blonde highlights with shorter curls

On the few occasions her hair is left down, it has flowed past her shoulders to midway down her back, with a soft wave and a warm blonde undertone.

© UK Press via Getty Images Duchess Sophie often wears her hair up, obscuring the length

Switching up her look, the mother-of-two opted to chop off the ends, sporting short curls that sat at her collarbone for her latest appearance. Her voluminous roots were refreshed with sun-kissed blonde highlights, which appeared brighter and more ashy, replacing her natural light brunette hair that was previously peppered with beautiful silver and grey strands.

Her look was finished with a side parting and face-framing cut. Despite the shorter length, Sophie's hair remains much longer than her pre-royal style.

© Getty Sophie previously had longer hair with natural brunette roots

The former PR boss sported a brunette pixie cut when she got engaged to Prince Edward in 1999, only briefly lightening her hair for her royal wedding.

© Getty Images Prince Edward's wife sported a brunette pixie cut before she married into the royal family

Sophie's subtle makeover comes shortly after she has returned from a low-key family holiday with Prince Edward and their son, James, Earl of Wessex, 17. Showing off her sporty side, Sophie was spotted hitting the ski slopes in the Swiss resort of St Moritz during the February half-term break in a belted navy coat and blue ski trousers with white panel detailing.

The Duchess left her blonde hair loose inside her helmet as she enjoyed time on the slopes with her husband and son. Her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 21, did not join the family, as she is currently in her third year of her English degree at the University of St Andrews.

