Doria Ragland pays tribute to grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - did you notice?

Meghan Markle glittered in gold on Tuesday night, stepping out in New York to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards where she was named as one of the honourees.

Also stepping into the spotlight for the star-studded occasion was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who radiated beauty in a fitted Armani shift dress complete with billowing sheer sleeves and a sophisticated deep-V neckline.

WATCH: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Doria Ragland arrive together at the Ms. Foundation Awards

Doria, who linked arms with her son-in-law Prince Harry as she posed for photographs, teamed her fitted black dress with towering Tom Ford heels and a slick leather clutch bag in ebony leather.

© Getty Meghan's mother Doria accompanied the couple at the Ms. Foundation Awards

The most poignant element to Doria's immaculate dressing, however, was the delicate gold necklace which adorned her neck.

Doria appeared to pay tribute to her beloved grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by wearing a dainty circular charm engraved with Prince Harry and Meghan's children's names.

© Getty Doria wore a delicate gold necklace engraved with her grandchildren's names

The gold charm was paired with a sparkling crystal gemstone which sat above the "Archie & Lilibet" engraving in beautiful cursive lettering.

© Getty Doria's necklace appeared to be engraved with 'Archie and Lilibet'

While not confirmed, Doria's jewellery looks like it could be from Merci Maman, one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands for personalised jewellery. Merci Maman was made famous when Princess Catherine wore their famously re-named 'The Duchess Necklace' to celebrate the birth of Prince George (and her former title, the Duchess of Cambridge).

Merci Maman specialises in beautifully unique personalised jewellery, offering complimentary bespoke engraving with many of their signature pieces. Doria's neckalce looks mighty like the royally-loved brand's 'Personalised Birthstone Necklace' which suggests the accessory may have been a birthday gift from her grandchildren.

GET THE LOOK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave fans a rare insight into Doria's doting relationship with her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, sharing several unseen family photographs in their Netflix docuseries.

The royal children haven't yet made their official debut in the royal spotlight, with Harry and Meghan preferring to keep them in the USA rather than travel to the UK for royal events. From the sweet snap which shows how toddler Archie is the spitting image of his dad Harry, to the rare photo of Meghan cradling her two children as she walks through the family's whimsical garden, the couple didn't hold back on sharing their children's youngest years with viewers.

© Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan's mom Doria also made an appearance in the documentary, and one moment in particular shows just how close the yoga teacher is to her grandchildren.

The Sussexes shared a snap of Doria cradling a baby Archie. The young prince, who is likely no more than a few days old in the photograph, is fast asleep in his grandmother's arms as she cradles him in a muslin cloth.

© Netflix Doria was pictured cradling baby Archie

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.