M&S just dropped the perfect £45 spring midi dress and I could totally see Princess Kate wearing it

The Princess of Wales has the dreamiest midi dress collection. She's stepped out in countless stunning floral dresses over the years, from statement designer pieces with exaggerated puff sleeves to more low-key high street numbers.

Today while I was shopping online in Marks & Spencer's new-in section, I saw a dress that instantly made me think of Kate. Her entire wardrobe lives rent-free in my mind and this one reminded me of one I know she has hanging in her closet.

The chic dark floral midi I saw that's just dropped at M&S is similar to a style she wore by Orla Kiely in 2018. Kate stepped out in the gorgeous 'Margaret' dress at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Marks & Spencer's timeless tea dress is adorned in a delicate ditsy floral print. It has a figure-skimming cut with short sleeves, a flattering round neckline, and a tie detail at the back. The midi skirt is the perfect length for spring and the tiered hem adds movement. It retails for £45 and is available in UK sizes 6-24, as well as three different lengths.

Kate's dress had a similar feminine dark floral print and also fell to a midi length. It was part of a capsule collection called L’Orla by Irish fashion designer Orla Kiely and stylist Leith Clark.

Princess Kate wore the Orla Kiely dress to the National Portrait Gallery

Made from a viscose fabric, it had a high neckline with a soft velvet band trim, as well as velvet cuffs, and featured a smock front panel with ruched detailing.

I have a few midi dresses from Marks & Spencer in the same price range and the fits are always so flattering. They also feel great quality for the price, which explains why they fly off the shelves so quickly.

If you do manage to get your hands on one, the styling options are endless. Wear it with strappy black sandals à la M&S - a print always works well with barely-there accessories, and these hit the sweet spot between comfortable and stylish.

Or for a royal-worthy look, add elegant nude heels like Princess Kate. I'd also love to see it styled with a pair of metallic platforms.

So far customer reviews have awarded it 4/5 stars and say it fits true to size although it comes up a little short.