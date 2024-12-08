The poignant meaning behind Princess Kate's festive accessory

The Princess of Wales looked simply beautiful as she stepped out on Friday night to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate, 42, arrived at the church where she married the Prince of Wales, wearing her recycled Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen red longline coat with double-breasted structured buttons across the front.

Attached to her festive outerwear was a beautiful oversized black bow which is believed to have a special meaning. Royal fans have speculated that the bow is a nod to the ribbons worn in various colours as a symbol of support for people with all types of cancer.

© Getty Princess Kate attached a bow to her designer coat

The Princess has been seen on only a small number of occasions this year as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer in private. In September, the royal announced via a poignant family video shot by Will Warr that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

© Getty Princess Kate has worn bows throughout the year

"Everyone's kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey - I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," the royal said.

© Will Warr Princess Kate gave a health update in September

When Kate announced in March that cancer had been found following an abdominal surgery she made a point of recognising those going through a similar health journey.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer

"At this time, I'm also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," the Princess said.

Kate's bows

It is not the first time the mother of three has worn a bow this year, despite only stepping out in public on a handful of occasions.

© Chris Jackson Kate wore a bow during her first public outing of 2024

Kate was seen for the first time since December 2023 in June 2024 for Trooping the Colour wearing a white upcycled Jenny Packham dress with black piping, accented with a large bow at the neck.

© DANNY LAWSON Kate tied a bow to her Whistles dress

In October, The King's daughter-in-law also added a bow to her polka dot 'Margot' dress from Whistles when she accompanied William to visit three bereaved families, the first responders and the community of Southport following the tragic knife attack in July.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate joined royals at the annual Remembrance Sunday service

In November, the royal chose a military-inspired coat dress by Catherine Walker with a large velvet bow at the collar for the Remembrance Sunday balcony appearance at the Cenotaph.