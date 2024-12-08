Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's festive accessory revealed
The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's festive accessory revealed
Catherine, Princess of Wales in red coat with black bow© Getty

The poignant meaning behind Princess Kate's festive accessory

Prince William's wife wore a beautiful bow to her 'Together at Christmas' carol service  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked simply beautiful as she stepped out on Friday night to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate, 42, arrived at the church where she married the Prince of Wales, wearing her recycled Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen red longline coat with double-breasted structured buttons across the front.

Attached to her festive outerwear was a beautiful oversized black bow which is believed to have a special meaning. Royal fans have speculated that the bow is a nod to the ribbons worn in various colours as a symbol of support for people with all types of cancer.

Prince Louis with Kate at concert© Getty
Princess Kate attached a bow to her designer coat

The Princess has been seen on only a small number of occasions this year as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer in private. In September, the royal announced via a poignant family video shot by Will Warr that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Princess Kate smiles© Getty
Princess Kate has worn bows throughout the year

"Everyone's kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey - I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," the royal said.

Princess Kate with her family© Will Warr
Princess Kate gave a health update in September

When Kate announced in March that cancer had been found following an abdominal surgery she made a point of recognising those going through a similar health journey. 

Kate Middleton wearing Breton top and jeans to announce cancer diagnosis © Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer

"At this time, I'm also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," the Princess said.

Kate's bows

It is not the first time the mother of three has worn a bow this year, despite only stepping out in public on a handful of occasions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking at each other - they're joined by Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
Kate wore a bow during her first public outing of 2024

Kate was seen for the first time since December 2023 in June 2024 for Trooping the Colour wearing a white upcycled Jenny Packham dress with black piping, accented with a large bow at the neck.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, north west England on October 10, 2024, where she and Prince William met rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all died in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29, which also left ten people injured, eight of them children. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© DANNY LAWSON
Kate tied a bow to her Whistles dress

In October, The King's daughter-in-law also added a bow to her polka dot 'Margot' dress from Whistles when she accompanied William to visit three bereaved families, the first responders and the community of Southport following the tragic knife attack in July.

Catherine, Princess of Wales stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. © Chris Jackson
Princess Kate joined royals at the annual Remembrance Sunday service

DISCOVER: King Charles’ incredible gift to Kate Middleton weeks before Christmas 

In November, the royal chose a military-inspired coat dress by Catherine Walker with a large velvet bow at the collar for the Remembrance Sunday balcony appearance at the Cenotaph. 

