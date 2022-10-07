10 times Princess Kate looked picture perfect in skinny jeans

Perhaps the garment that best embodies the phrase 'staple,' a great pair of jeans can go a long way. Someone who knows this better than most is the Princess of Wales, who has been pictured sporting the denim trousers on multiple occasions.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's high street dress to Princess Charlene's designer blazer

Her modelesque figure coupled with her on-point style makes her an ideal candidate for denim devotee – but let's be honest, they look great on everyone. We've rounded up the top ten times the royal has been spotted in skinny jeans – her go-to design.

Need some autumn trouser inspiration? We have you covered. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Casual blue jeans

The princess was sighted with her father Michael Middleton prior to her graduation ceremony at the University of St. Andrews, where she obtained a 2:1 degree in the History of Art on June 23, 2005. The student-turned-royal sported a pair of light blue skinny jeans and a casual white cami top.

Dark wash jeans

Prince William was caught giving Kate a sweet kiss after playing the Field Game in an old boys' match at Eton College in 2006. The princess donned some dark skinny jeans that showed off her flawless figure.

Salmon pink jeans

The former Duchess of Cambridge played hockey with the GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park in 2012 – sporting some salmon-toned jeans. The royal viewed the Olympic park as well as meeting members of the men's and women's GB Hockey teams.

Navy jeans

Kate attends a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, looking fabulous in a dark navy pair of skinny jeans, which she paired with a timeless Breton stripe top and a navy blazer.

RELATED: Princess Kate stuns in boldest dress with waist-cinching detailing

Rolled up jeans

In 2015, Princess Kate and Prince George attended the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. The mother-of-three looked relaxed in the mid-wash item which she rolled up at the bottom to create a laid-back look.

Khaki jeans

Prince William and Princess Kate twinned in khaki as they posed next to a prayer wheel on the trek up to Tiger's Nest during a visit to Bhutan in 2016. The royal couple visited Bhutan as part of a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Bhutan and Agra.

Skin-tight jeans

Perhaps the royal's skinniest pair of jeans to date, these spray-on navy pair were donned by Kate during a visit to Land Rover BAR during the America's Cup World Series in July 2016.

Faded black jeans

Prince George's mum opted for denim once again, this time choosing a black pair, as she took part in a training exercise during a visit to the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering in 2017. Princess Kate is the Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organisation.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate's tiara moment revealed

Black jeans

The radiant royal beamed during a visit to Coach Core Essex at Basildon Sporting Village back in 2018. She greeted excited crowds upon arrival, simultaneously wowing them with her black skinny jeans ensemble.

Smart ebony jeans

A Welsh excursion saw Princess Kate bring out the black jeans once again. During a visit to Abergavenny Market with Prince William to see how important local suppliers are to rural communities, the devoted mum looked composed in the figure-flattering trousers and a forest green coat.

READ: Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.