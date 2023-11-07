Queen Camilla is spellbinding in late Queen's precious tiara and dress that took 'six years' to make

Queen Camilla's immaculate dressing was a spectacle on Tuesday as she joined her husband King Charles III for the first Opening of Parliament of His Majesty's reign.

The King's wife looked spellbinding for the poignant occasion in a bespoke ivory gown, which was designed by British designer Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation in May.

Camilla's ivory dress was crafted from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, England. With an ivory, silver and gold colour palette, bracelet length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neckline – it gave Camilla a regal silhouette for the annual ceremony.

WATCH: Bruce Oldfield reveals he worked on Queen Camilla’s coronation gown for six years

Following the Coronation, it has since come to light that Camilla's breathtaking gown was stitched with secret sentimental motifs in a nod to her loved ones.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla chose to recycle her Coronation dress

Along with stunning embellishments featuring delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows, and the four flower emblems of the United Kingdom, the names of Camilla's children and grandchildren are discretely embroidered at the hem of her skirt.

The British fashion designer revealed it took "six years of his life" to create the masterpiece after Camilla had casually asked: "Oh, could you do my coronation dress?"

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore the George VI Diadem

With the State Opening of Parliament traditionally comes the rare occasion for the Queen to wear a tiara - and Camilla chose one of the rarest pieces in the Crown Jewels collection of 23,578 gemstones - the George IV State Diadem.

George IV commissioned Rundell & Bridge to make the piece in 1820 for £8,216, and it quickly became one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's most recognised crowns. It's particularly special because it's strictly reserved for sovereigns and Queen Consorts.

© Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the George IV diadem, on her way to the state opening of Parliament 2019

The silver and gold-lined diadem features a narrow band edged with pearls, surmounted by four crosses pattée, and four sprays representing the national emblems of England, Ireland and Scotland - roses, shamrocks and thistles.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the start of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords Chamber

Set with 1,333 diamonds, including a four-carat pale yellow brilliant in the centre of the front cross, it's typically worn over a velvet cap, though Camilla, just like Elizabeth II, chose to wear it without.

LISTEN: Find out what Prince William's name will be when he becomes King