Queen Camilla carries It-girl handbag in the most unexpected shade

The Queen struck a sartorial chord when she stepped out in Canterbury on Tuesday to visit the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

Dressed in a suede camel coat from Anna Valentine and her Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' boots - two items in her wardrobe she loyally repeats - Camilla looked elegant as ever for the occasion.

The most alluring element of her earthy-toned ensemble, however, was her mahogany-hued handbag.

© Getty Brown and suede were some of the standout trends from London Fashion Week's street style Red described brown as "wonderfully timeless and easy to wear" as well as being "a Fashion Week street style favourite," while Who What Wear declared brown suede as being one of the most "in-demand" colours out there for spring. Brown being a fashion favourite this season is nothing new. Pantone declared 'Mocha Mousse' the colour of the year in 2024, with the versatile tone offering up a luxurious shade for home décor and wardrobe staples. Adding brown tonal accessories, especially in the form of leather or suede, is a styling technique that instantly makes its wearer look expensive, lending notes from the 'quiet luxury' trend.

© Getty A fashion week guest carries a brown leather Miu Miu bag Luxuriously understated, darker brown shades add warmth and depth to any outfit. In Queen Camilla's case, her deep, oxblood-hued bag offered up the perfect accompaniment to her caramel beige coat and shoes.

A nod to the late Prince Philip © Getty The royal's handbag was embossed with Greek lettering The monarch wasn't just channelling this season's It-girls with her accessory, but also gave a touching nod to her royal family members. This 'Aronia' bag is embossed with the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship of Z+D's artisans.

© Getty Camilla previously shared that Prince Philip was a "good ear" who gave honest advice The late Prince Philip, Camilla's father-in-law, was born in Greece into the Greek and Danish royal families. King Charles' dad was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece, who was the younger brother of King Constantine I of Greece. In recent royal news, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi named their newborn daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose - and her moniker is thought to have a very special meaning.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter Athena has a name that has Greek origin Athena's beautiful name is of Greek origin and, according to Ancestry, holds "significant historical and cultural importance." The website also explains that it is derived from Greek mythology – Athena was the Goddess of Wisdom and War.

