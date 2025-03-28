Duchess Sophie navigates situation in Belgium with clever move

A royal trip requires several ensembles, and the Duchess of Edinburgh has been delighting fans with her endless outfit changes in Belgium.

With so many poignant events to attend, it would be unreasonable to purchase an entirely new wardrobe, which is why Sophie teamed her new dress with her existing accessory collection for a visit to Brussels.

Prince Edward's wife was pictured smiling in a red printed chiffon midi from Matelier, known as the 'Bamboo Amoeba Dress.' It featured a draped neckline, cap sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffle hem, with the brand adding: "It is lined with breathable jersey."

This could be a strategic move from the 60-year-old royal, who will be rushing around for her packed schedule in the unpredictable spring weather, which sees hot sunshine one moment and spring showers the next.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most memorable fashion moments

Proving her penchant for recycling, Sophie completed her look with her Jimmy Choo patent heels and a pair of gold drop earrings from Giulia Barela Jewelry, which were on full display with Sophie's blonde hair secured in her updo.

During the same day, Sophie carried out an outfit change, with several photos showing her in a printed white and blue dress layered underneath an ivory jacket with statement gold buttons.

Poignant events

Despite Sophie's sunny disposition, she was attending a meaningful day of talks on tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The UK Mission to the EU posted a series of photos alongside the caption: "During her visit to Brussels, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh participated in an NGO roundtable discussion on tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse hosted by the UK Mission to the EU and the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Children’s Rights.

"Attendees shared their experiences and discussed best practice in the fight against child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Sophie, who is patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK, addressed senior European politicians with her keynote speech.

"Today children everywhere in the world are not only falling victim to adults wishing to groom them but are exposed to an enormous amount of dangerous, harmful and inappropriate content including materials on suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, violence, and pornography, all with consequences which can prove devastating, and can even lead to them taking their own lives," said the mother-of-two, as she urged a "collective effort by all" including governments and technology companies.

Sophie's evolving style

© Tim Graham The Duchess of Edinburgh continued working at her PR firm following her royal wedding

After marrying Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie attempted to continue juggling her PR business with her royal duties. However, she chose to focus fully on her royal royal in 2002, and she opened up about adjusting to her new life in an interview with The Sunday Express.

"Initially, when I first started to do full-time engagements, I sort of had to start paddling my own canoe a bit and carving out my own style, she said.

"You can’t expect people to think you’re going to suddenly know what you’re doing. It took time [to learn how to be a full-time Royal]."

She candidly confessed she didn't know how to handle the interest in her fashion choices at first, since she was used to making her clients the centre of attention.

© Shutterstock The royal opened up about the interest in her style after joining the royal family

"It’s still not about me, it’s about my charities, but I recognise that I’m on display. I remember having a chat with somebody and them saying, ‘You know you’ve got to recognise that this is part and parcel of what you’re doing.

"'When you walk into a room, yes, people are going to talk about what you’re doing there, but they’re also going to want to know what you’re wearing.' I sort of wrestled with that one for a little while and slightly caved in at the end of the day."

With age, Sophie has become more confident in her fashion choices. "I know what I like and what I don’t like, but I have never had a stylist," she explained.