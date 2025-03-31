Princess Kate's favourite designer set to 'uplift' shoppers with high street collab

The Princess of Wales has a long list of favourite brands, and the reason so many love to emulate her look, is that the royal mother-of-three loves both designer labels and high street threads.

© Shutterstock Kate enjoys high end and high street fashion

So when we heard about the designer brand worn by the princess, ROKSANDA - and one of her most worn high street labels, & Other Stories - were teaming up, we just knew it would be an edit fit for the brunette beauty.

Launching next month & Other Stories just announced an exclusive collaboration with London-based fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić, founder and creative director of the eponymous label ROKSANDA.

The collection is super strong and combines both brands expertly.

Roksanda Ilinčić, founder and creative director of ROKSANDA

Inspired by Roksanda’s deep love for summer sunsets, the collection has a definite holiday feel to it, featuring structured, bold colour blocking, as well as tailored, architectural lines & Other Stories are known for.

Speaking about the range, the fashion designer remarked: "Wearing a garment can transform the spirit, mood, and sense of self.

ROKSANDA and & Other Stories has teamed up for a new collaboration

To create this emotional connection, I constantly reflect on what women wish to highlight, conceal, and celebrate to craft pieces that evoke emotions and uplift."

Kate wearing ROKSANDA

Kater memorably wore a stunning dress by the high-end brand back in 2022, during a four-day official visit to Jamaica. The royal was pictured arriving at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, rocking a bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate caused this ROKSANDA dress to sell out

The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves, and a cinched waist. She slipped on a pair of pristine white high heels to complete her summery aesthetic.

The Princess of Wales wearing & Other Stories

A pair of jeans that the Princess of Wales has repeatedly worn over the years is her trusty & Other Stories Slim Jeans (previously named the 'Favourite' jeans). The low-key denim style features a high waist, a slim leg, and a slightly cropped ankle.

Kate goes for high-low fashion with her & Other Stories jeans and Chloé blazer in 2021

It's not often that we see Princess Kate opting for denim, but the royal sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out wearing her Slim Jeans in the shade Soft Blue back in 2021. Looking effortlessly stylish, Kate teamed her flattering denim with a white T-shirt, a salmon pink Chloé blazer, and her white Veja trainers.

© Samir Hussein Kate's jeans fit well according to our expert

Fashion Editor Sophie Bates tried on Katre's favourite jeans and gave them the best review. She explained: "I tracked down the royal-approved jeans to find out if they were worth the hype, and I was seriously impressed by the soft denim and comfortable fit. They felt stretchy enough to feel comfortable all day while still being fitted around the waist. Made from 99% cotton, it's no surprise that they felt so easy to wear."