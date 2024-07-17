Pippa Middleton publicly reveals her most sentimental dress - it'll warm your heart

How stunning did the Middleton sisters look at the Men's final at Wimbledon at the weekend? Totally co-ordinating in purple and blush pink, the pair never looked happier or more chic.

WATCH: Pippa Middleton suffers awkward moment at Wimbledon

Pippa's dress hit so many fashion trends in one swipe - florals, ruffles, and of course, that waist-defining bow. It was by royally-loved brand Beulah London and really ensured she stood out on Centre Court.

© Getty Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court

The mother-of-three has proved to be a great support to her sister, the Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer. At Wimbledon, it was Kate's second public appearance this year since the news was revealed in April. Watching on as the spectators gave a standing ovation to the royal when she entered the atrium, Pippa looked as proud as punch, with her niece, Princess Charlotte in tow.

© Getty Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah

This may be the reason why Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, chose this particular dress.

It was actually the very same frocks she wore to her little brother, James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. Her dress is a past season buy, and is known as the 'Peony Teaberry Floral Midi Dress'. It was priced at £440 at the time of sale. It no doubt brings back wonderful memories and a fitting choice for Sunday's final.

© Getty Pippa and Princess Charlotte both wore frilled dresses and pink sunglasses - adorable!

Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan founded Beulah London in 2010. The sustainable fashion house is loved by not only the Princess of Wales and her sister Pippa, but also Princess Beatrice. A right royal flush.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa looked so glam two days before the final

Pippa, 40, also went to Wimbledon two days before the big final, wearing yet another fancy number. Watching Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic battle it out, she rocked a gorgeously flared, 60s style jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani. The bold printed style was really giving retro vibes, especially as she added a raffia clutch bag from J. Crew and platform espadrilles. As Austin Powers would say - Yeah baby!

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa wore a jumpsuit by Claire Mischevani

