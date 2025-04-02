Queen Camilla makes standout appearance in sheer leopard print dress

Queen Camilla returned to royal duties with poise and professionalism despite her husband King Charles' recent hospitalisation.

Her Majesty stepped out on Tuesday 1 April for a full day of engagements, which included the viewing of an impressive egg sculpture outside Buckingham Palace. The instalment is part of 'The Big Egg Hunt' campaign by Elephant Family, the conservation charity founded by Her Majesty’s late brother Mark Shand.

Looking the picture of elegance for the occasion, the Queen wore a black pinafore dress from Fiona Clare, layered over a sheer leopard print blouse. The striking, animal print garment added a vampy dimension to her ensemble, complete with bouffant, bishop-style sleeves and a collared neckline.

Adding drama to her spring getup, the wife of King Charles slipped into high-rise suede boots, accessorising with her signature Van Cleef & Arpels green and gold bracelet, which she is rarely seen without.

She wore her buttery blonde hair in her signature voluminous, blow-dried curls and opted for a glowy makeup look.

Queen Camilla's penchant for leopard print © Getty Images Queen Camilla looked polished in a sheer leopard print blouse It's not the first time the Queen has chosen to wear animal print, an arguably bold choice for a monarch.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked divine in a leopard print dress in 2024 In April 2024, the royal paid a visit to a cancer treatment centre in central London rocking a floaty, leopard print dress. The Queen paired the standout number, which featured a striking ruffled neckline, with brown translucent stockings and brown-heeled pumps.

© Getty Queen Camilla previoulsy wore the same sheer leopard print blouse In the same month, she recycled her Fiona Clare dress and blouse combination to welcome young pioneer 'Changemakers' from the SafeLives charity into Buckingham Palace. The modern royal's collared look was styled with the same knee-high boots which have evidently seen her through the season - the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style with a block heel.

© Pool Queen Camilla, with Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, arrives for a ceremony at Clarence House wearing the same Fiona Clare dress Queen Camilla frequently chooses Fiona Clare's designs, particularly her signature column dress silhouette with long sleeves. The monarch has enjoyed a close association with the British designer for more than a decade, who has tailored numerous bespoke pieces for her. As a mark of appreciation for Clare’s craftsmanship, Camilla granted her a Royal Warrant, permitting her to showcase the Royal Arms in her business.

