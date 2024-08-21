Queen Camilla rocks Gen Z puffer jacket from Uniqlo - and it's majorly cool

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla rocks sellout Gen Z puffer jacket from Uniqlo - it's majorly cool
Queen Camilla wearing a hat at St George's Chapel on June 17, 2019 in Windsor, England.

King Charles' wife looks incredible in this popular puffer jacket

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Earlier this week, the wonderful Queen Camilla was seen leaving a restaurant in the Scottish village of Ballater with members of her family. We are so used to seeing the blonde royal in pretty dresses and posh handbags with a variety of stunning jewels, so it made a refreshing change to see her looking so casual.

couple with umbrellas in flower market© Getty Images
We nornally see Queen Camilla in formal wear

Dressed down looking as lovely as ever, the 76-year-old looked fabulous, bracing the slightly colder weather, she sported a super chic, puffer jacket in a bright, vibrant green shade.

WATCH: Camilla marks 76th birthday – her first as Queen

The puffer jacket is arguably a relatively modern item and hugely popular with a younger audience; Gen Z in particular.

High street brand Uniqlo is often seen as a first port of call when picking up a staple like this, and the Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket, £69.90, is available in a variety of colours. Mother-of-two Camilla was seen wearing the sellout green version and we think she looks incredible, teaming it with skinny jeans, a simple black top and smart loafers.

Ultra Light Down Jacket in green worn by Queen Camilla
Camilla wore this 'Ultra Light Down Jacket' in green by Uniqlo

Puffer jackets are often described as an essential winter warmer although many people have mixed opinions on them. Some say they are bulky and not stylish at all, others love the cool-gal aesthetic they bring.

Feather & Down Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket by Marks & Spencer
Get the look with this 'Feather & Down Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket' from Marks & Spencer

If you're in the market for a new one, Camilla's style, although selling rapidly, has other classic shades, from black to grey, and pink to navy. We also love this one from Marks & Spencer, known as the Feather & Down Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket' in shade 'Buff as it makes a welcome change from black. What's more, it has a tie waist so you can also streamline your shape if you're worried about a puffer jacket swamping you.

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket from Lululemon
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket from Lululemon

One of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Lululemon, has a fabulous, classic offering, the Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket that has a relaxed and roomy fit, and is also slightly cropped like Camilla's.

Camilla's Scottish break

Last week, we saw the King and Queen as they were photographed attending church at Crathie Kirk close to Balmoral when they both appeared to be in good spirits. 

King Charles in his coronation robes talking to Queen Camilla© Getty
The King and Queen were spotted at church earlier this month

Charles could be seen smiling as he drove the couple's car, with Camilla waving to the crowds that had formed. We hope they are having some well-earned time off this summer.

