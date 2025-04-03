Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's breezy linen dress is THE trend of summer 2025
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's breezy linen dress is THE trend of summer 2025
Digital Cover royal-style© Getty

Meghan Markle's breezy linen dress is the trend of summer 2025

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated in a beautiful bridal-like dress from Gabriela Hearst

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex's California girl wardrobe is one of her most talked about assets in light of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan

As the wife of Prince Harry bakes, brews and blooms her way through an eight-part cooking series, she does so wearing an immaculate collection of luxurious, neutral-toned clothes that cement her penchant for a minimal effort, maximum effect approach to style. 

Following on from her docuseries, Meghan finally launched her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, which sold out of all products in less than an hour. 

Celebrating the success of her business launch on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a whimsical, sun-drenched photo of herself to mark the celebration. "And just like that…we are SOLD OUT! In less than an hour! Thank you for every last order - stay tuned and follow along for future updates," she penned. 

Meghan Markle holds a mug of tea and wears a white puff sleeve dress in her garden© Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex wears a white dress by Gabriela Hearst

The Duchess was wearing a beautiful puff-sleeved blouse in the snap, a linen number from one of her most worn designers, Gabriela Hearst. 

Meghan has disabled comments on her Instagram, but that didn't stop fans from finding a way to share their own thoughts on her beautiful 'Puga' dress, which hails from the brand's 2021 Resort collection. 

Meghan Markle sitting at her garden chairs in her Montecito mansion© Instagram
The Duchess' beautiful dress features oversized puff-sleeves

"Love the sleeves and length. Gorgeous dress," commented one fan, as another wrote: "I love this dress. So beautiful!" 

Puff-sleeved dresses are nothing new, but with its A-line skirt, fringed raw-edge hem, and pleated puff sleeves, we predict this style of dress will soon be everywhere this summer. 

Meghan's unexpected career move in fashion 

Excitement about Meghan's fashion returning to the spotlight comes just as the Duchess of Sussex launched a curated shopping page where she personally selects her favourite fashion finds for royal fans to buy for themselves.

Meghan Markle poses for a photo in the garden wearing a blue dress and wide-brim hat© @aseverofficial
Meghan has already posted a slew of stylish images to her brand's Instagram account

Announcing the exciting news to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, Meghan shared: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio," directing followers to "Shop my closet."

The ShopMy page features an array of clothing, jewellery, and accessories currently favoured by the Duchess. True to her signature style, the royal's debut edit showcases timeless pieces with a luxurious touch - think breezy blouses, oversized tote handbags, crystal jewellery and classic sunglasses.

Meghan with Archie and Lilibet in the garden© Instagram / @meghan
The Duchess' curated wardrobe features lots of linens, breezy shirts and elevated basics

Catering to diverse budgets, the selection includes brands ranging from accessible labels like J.Crew to high-end houses such as Saint Laurent, with a thoughtful inclusion of emerging brands like Tracy James, Rochelle Behrens, and Brochu.

Her ShopMy bio describes the collection as: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!" She also notes that "Some products may contain commissionable links."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan© NETFLIX
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this year

While Meghan and Prince Harry officially stepped down from their royal roles, an affiliate-based fashion blog is certainly a first for a member of the royal family.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More