Meghan Markle just schooled us all on pulling off £1k Hermes loafers

Meghan Markle looked incredible in the first episode of her new show, With Love Meghan. The wife of Prince Harry wowed in a variety of outfits and in one of them, the former Suits star rocked a delightful pair of backless loafers from Hermes.

Known as the 'Oz Mule', the stunning shoes cost a cool £1,000 and come in a plethora of colours.

© Hermes Meghan's loafers are by Hermes

Meghan chose the black pair and teamed them with a pair of relaxed, turn-up jeans, and a white shirt by Sezanne.

Meghan looked incredible in her 'Oz Mule' shoes by Hermes

The website says of the standout style: "An elusive icon, the Kelly buckle always appears where it's not expected. It slips freely from a bag to a shoe, repeatedly featured on boots, mules, loafers or sandals. Whether in gold, platinum, metal, or leather, in mini or maxi formats, it's available in multiple styles for an endless number of bold looks."

Mules can be quite hard to style into one's everyday wardrobe as they can come across as rather clunky, but the mother-of-two worked them perfectly, teaming them with jeans and a shirt which instantly elevated her casual ensemble.

Meghan's jewellery

Meghan loves gold jewellery and wore a selection of beautiful pieces during the show, from her Cartier bangle to her watch. Her selection of dainty jewels certainly has the Midas touch and goes with her laidback yet chic wardrobe.

Meghan looks so chic in her new Netflix show

It seems that the former actress's besties also love gold jewellery and were spotted wearing one of Meghan's favourite brands, Maya Brenner, on screen.

Meghan's co-star Abigail Spencer created a line of crystal necklaces with the jewellery designer and can be seen wearing her 'Love Retreat' necklace in the show, which is said to help with loving thoughts, rejuvenation and harmony.

'The Love Retreat Necklace' by Maya Brenner

Meghan's friend Kelly Zajfen also features in With Love Meghan and is seen wearing her Maya Brenner 'Be Gentle In Grief' necklace. This necklace was designed with Kelly and Maya after Kelly tragically lost her son Georgie to sudden illness in 2022. One side of the pendant says 'Be Gentle In Grief' and the other side can be engraved with the name of a cherished one.



