Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's private kitchen at $29m Montecito home underwent major upgrade

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito is their sanctuary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, have been living at their $29 million mansion in the elite area of Santa Barbara since 2021.

The pair haven't shown the entirety of their home with the world, favoring their family's privacy, but we have been treated to the occasional glimpse over the years, including their spacious and beautifully rustic kitchen.

© Instagram / @meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

From the peek inside we've been given by Harry and Meghan, it appears the kitchen area has undergone quite the transformation in the four years they've lived there.

Meghan has made no secret of the fact that she loves cooking and baking. In fact, unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Duchess recently released a Netflix documentary all about her love of all things related to food, lifestyle and more.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex filmed her Netflix show in a neighboring Montecito home

The Duchess of Sussex decided to film With Love, Meghan, at a neighboring property, so, unluckily for fans, we didn't get to see what's really inside Meghan's pantry or what treats she likes to keep in the fridge.

However, thanks to her newly created Instagram page, we did get a peek at her kitchen on a new reel recently.

Take a look through the gallery to see…

© Instagram The kitchen looks like the one in our dreams. Meghan and Harry have not one, but two kitchen islands in their home – meaning they have plenty of space to prepare food and bake with their two children. In this shot, we can see that one island is a wooden-topped island with plenty of storage underneath. Hanging overhead, there are an array of bronze utensils including pots and pans in various sizes.

© Instagram Next to the island in the centre of the kitchen is the sink area. This photo shows how they have a dropped white sink in pristine porcelain, and rustic wooden cabinets underneath with marble worktops.



Further down the kitchen, we can see the second kitchen island which has the same marble stone worktops. Meghan has placed a large vase with stunning orchids in the middle. Beyond that, we can see a circular dining table with plenty of chairs around it for the whole family. We can also just about make out the flooring, which appears to be hardwood and beautifully polished.

© Instagram The snapshot of Meghan kissing Archie shows how they've honored the kitchen's rustic roots by keeping the wooden beams and framing around the doors, but have painted the walls a fresh cream color, adding more light to the room.



© Giggster When comparing their kitchen today with how it looked when they first moved in, it looks totally different. The walls appear to have been painted in a pale yellow color before Harry and Meghan put their stamp on it. The slightly dated décor, specifically the paisley curtains, has been removed ,and the dark wooden cabinet to the right of the door leading outside has since been replaced with a cream version. The couple have also updated the appliances to new versions and extended the kitchen diner area further out by moving the dining room table more towards the garden where it gets plenty of daylight.