Loved Meghan Markle's polka dot dress on With Love, Meghan? I've found a stunning lookalike on sale 

If one things for sure, the royals love their polka dot dresses. While the Princess of Wales is the current poster girl for polka dots, they were also loved by Princess Diana and Princess Margaret, and Meghan Markle is a fan of the print too. Most recently she was spotted wearing it on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In the final episode, Prince Harry's wife looked stunning in a polka dot halterneck midi dress by Carolina Herrera. The black and white style is made from Italian stretch-cotton and features a flared skirt and self-tie belted waist. It even has patch pockets, which no doubt come in handy for Meghan when she's in the kitchen.

Meghan accessorised her dress with a Cartier watch and bracelet

Sadly the dress is now sold out (and it would have set you back around £3,000), but I've found a chic lookalike and it's so affordable. River Island's black and white spotted halterneck dress has just dropped in the sale - and it's now £20. If you're reading this in the States, it's down to $37.

Falling to a midi or maxi length depending on your height, it has a very flattering figure-skimming cut, as well as an open back and tie fastening, which means you can adjust it for the perfect fit.

It's currently available in all sizes, but several are running low, so you'll have to be quick.

A black polka dot dress work for all seasons and all occasions, especially this one, which can be dressed up or down with a change of accessories. If you don't love wearing brighter or lighter colours, it's ideal for spring/summer, as the backless, halterneck cut makes it look perfectly placed for warmer weather.

Style it with a pair of black strappy sandals, pointed toe kitten heels, or a pair of stilettos if it's a special occasion.

© WireImage Princess Kate loves a dark polka dot dress, pictured here at Wimbledon in 2022

If you're budget is a bit higher, Reformation also has a similar style, made from pure silk. The Daniela dress had a backless, halterneck cut and is fitted at the bodice falling to a relaxed skirt.

Rixo's Federica Silk Gown also gives me similar vibes, with it's black and white polka dot print and fitted bodice with a V-neckline.

Or if you want even closer to the real deal, this Carolina Herrera polka dot dress is still available in almost every size and has a halterneck cut, as well as the same fabric and colourway. It costs £3,806/$3,290, but is a timeless piece you'll no doubt keep and wear forever.