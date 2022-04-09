Zara Tindall wows in fitted jacket and trousers at Grand National appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall is one keen equestrian, and she can never stay away from a horse racing event, which is why she headed to the Grand National on Saturday.

READ: 12 royal brides' wedding beauty secrets you'll wish you knew sooner

And as ever, she completely stole the show with her incredible fashion as she rocked a Lalage Beaumont fitted jacket and trousers. Her stunning ensemble came in navy-blue and consisted of the brand's bespoke Imogen jacket and Phoebe trousers. She also made sure to capture attention with a magenta shirt underneath her jacket and an eye-catching hat adorned with blue and white roses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive some of Zara Tindall's best looks at the races

The royal looked absolutely stunning in her ensemble, and you will be able to as well as both items are currently available for purchase.

MORE: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice enjoy stylish lunch with cousin Zara Tindall after bittersweet week

INSIDE: Zara and Mike Tindall's country home is the perfect family retreat

Her stunning jacket, which features double-breasted details, comes in at £699, while her gorgeous cigarette trousers cost only £429.

The royal stunned at the races

Zara is always fashion-forward when it comes to her looks, and she looked flawless at the service of thanksgiving for her late grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this week.

READ: 12 intimate royal proposals: From Princess Eugenie's holiday to Zara Tindall's movie night

MORE: Zara Tindall makes exciting career move - and fans are thrilled!

The royal wore a stylish navy coat dress with peter pan collar which she paired with a matching headband and heels. Her hair was swept back into an updo and she kept her makeup minimal.

Navy Faille Jacket, £699.00, Lalage Beaumont

Zara entered Westminster Abbey hand in hand with her daughter Mia who also clutched the hand of her father Mike Tindall. Mia looked adorable sporting a headband, just like her mother.

INSIDE: Royals' private bedrooms: Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and more

MORE: Mia Tindall's high street hand me down from cousin Savannah Phillips revealed

The monarch was in attendance, despite concerns over her mobility issues, and she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

As well as royals, other important figures were at the service, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chanchellor Rishi Sunak, who took their seats ahead of the royal family's arrival.

Navy Faille Trousers, £429.00, Lalage Beaumont

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not at the event due to security concerns around their arrival in the UK.

MORE: Mia Tindall makes surprise appearance at Prince Philip's thanksgiving service

SEE: Zara Tindall's daughter just wore a £7.99 HM outfit

The 45-minute-long service included hymns such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.