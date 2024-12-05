Princess Gabriella is a mini royal diva copying Princess Charlene's coat and sunglasses

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Gabriella is a mini royal diva in Princess Charlene's coat and Prada sunglasses
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter is a mini fashionista

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco's impeccable style was evident as she stepped out with her husband and two children on Wednesday for the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco. 

The Princely family put on a united display as they cut the ribbon opening Monaco's beautiful new community. 

Maraterra, the new "eco district of the Principality of Monaco" features a swimming pool named after Princess Charlene in honour of her illustrious Olympic swimming career, as well as Princess Gabriella Square and the Prince Jacques promenade. 

Looking sleek and sophisticated, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco donned a suitably festive gingerbread-hued trouser suit layered with a longline wool coat in the same earthy hue. 

Princess Charlene slipped on oversized Prada sunglasses and 'Marbella 55' raffia slingback pumps from royally-loved brand Gianvito Rossi to complete her monochrome ensemble. 

Adding a pop of colour, the South African-born royal amped up the glamour with a berry red manicure and black pearl earrings.

Princess Gabriella, nine, was the image of her mother wearing a matching caramel-hued coat and oversized black sunglasses. 

Twinning with Charlene, young Gabriella swept her honey-blonde hair into a neat bun, echoing her mother's image in every sense. 

It's not the first time the mother-daughter duo were in sync with their sartorial choices. On Monaco's National Day this year, a stylish Princess Gabriella could have been plucked from The Nutcracker in her charming pastel-lilac coat dress bejewelled with glittering beading, paired with a matching hair bow. 

She matched with her ever-stylish mother, who looked sublime in a sharp and sophisticated in an angular, asymmetrical suit in a powdery purple crepe satin.

Speaking about her twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in an interview with Gala, Princess Charlene opened up about their different personalities. 

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

