Queen Camilla breaks protocol with black dress for 'special' Pope Francis visit

Wednesday was a busy day for Queen Camilla and King Charles, who navigated a meeting with Pope Francis, a visit to the Italian Parliament, a state banquet and their 20th wedding anniversary.

For the former, the monarch and his wife were pictured enjoying a "private" audience with the pope, who had postponed their planned meeting on Monday due to the pontiff's rest following his recent hospitalisation with double pneumonia.

During the 20-minute meeting, Camilla was spotted smiling as she shook Pope Francis' hand in a black outfit that matched her husband King Charles. But did you spot her departure from royal protocol?

Fashion etiquette

For official audiences with the pope, protocol dictates there is a dress code for both men and women.

Men must wear a dark suit and tie, which Charles abided by with his dapper ebony ensemble.

Meanwhile, women must wear a veil alongside a modest black dress with a low hem, long sleeves, and minimal jewelry.

For the most part, Camilla followed these rules, wearing a black dress with classic sharp tailoring, including a small V-neck, boxy shoulders, cropped sleeves and a knee-length skirt. However, she ensured she stayed true to her personal style, despite the fact that it deviated from the rules.

Camilla's rebellion

Instead of steering clear of ostentatious jewels, Camilla accessorised with her multi-strand pearl necklace, a sparkling brooch that broke up the black material of her dress, and layered bracelets.

The royal also sported her classic bouncy blowdry, which was visible since she didn't wear a lace veil.

Royal rules

Traditionally, we have seen some royal ladies opt for white when meeting Pope Francis. The likes of Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia, and Princess Charlene – who are all queens or princesses of Catholic countries – have all stepped out in modest and elegant ivory ensembles.

Case in point, Prince Albert of Monaco's wife Princess Charlene wore a knee-length coat dress, matching leather gloves and a white lace veil to the Apostolic Palace back in 2016. Like Camilla, she showed off her rebellious streak by adding bright red lipstick.

Since King Charles II is the head of the Anglican Church, his wife Queen Camilla was required to wear black instead of white for her latest audience with the pope.

Next to an official photo of the trio posted on Instagram, the royals wrote: "A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

"The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman also said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."