Princess Kate just made skinny jeans cool for 2025 - and we're not arguing

On Monday evening, the ever-stunning Princess of Wales shared a short film on her and her husband Prince William's Instagram account, which was shot during a previous stay in the Lake District last month.

Kate, who is Joint President of the Scouts, and Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, discussed the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing.

Looking super chic despite dressing down, the royal and Dwayne took a walk on the shores of Lake Windermere. Kate wore a cable knit jumper, a green bomber jacket, and her favourite baker boy cap that she has been wearing a lot this year.

We also spied that she was rocking her favourite skinny jeans, even though many fashion experts have hailed the popular style as 'out' right now.

After seeing the mother-of-three team them expertly with different textures for a casual look, we don't think this style of jeans is going anywhere. After all, the 'Kate Effect' is still strong, and the royal sells out most fashion items she steps out in. Who are we to argue?

During their conversation, Kate and Dwayne spoke about how spending time in nature helps us deepen connections with ourselves and each other while building our skills of empathy, resilience, and our sense of belonging.

Kate quipped: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

Kate's Baker Boy hat

We last saw the Princess wearing her BB hat in February. The royal shared a homegrown image, taken by her youngest son, Prince Louis, which she shared on her Instagram account @princeandprincessofwales, for World Cancer Day. She captioned the snap: "Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C [Catherine] #WorldCancerDay."

Looking like the perfect country bumpkin, she teamed the hat with a long khaki green puffer jacket and equestrian-style Wellington boots.

Lots of iconic fashion icons have donned similar style headgear, from movie icons Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin, propelling the style to major It-girl status.