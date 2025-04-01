Princess Kate's most famous hat just got copied by this royal relative

The Princess of Wales always tops her fabulous outfits with a fancy hat or two - particularly for a formal outing. She's the queen of great headgear; she has the best headbands and fascinators, ever. In an array of colours and styles, you just know Kate is always going to wear a great hat, wherever she is.

One of Kate's most memorable hats has to be the blue, pillar box style she stepped out in back in 2022.

© WireImage Kate at the Commonwealth Service 2022

The royal attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey that year, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as her husband, Prince William.

© Getty Images Kate's pillbox hat was by Sean Barrett

As always, Kate nailed her outfit choice for the service, wearing a tailored blue coat dress by Catherine Walker London and accessorising with her sapphire diamond jewellery set. She wore her hair in a long, loose style with perfectly coiffed curls and her Sean Barret hat was her crowning glory.

Also in 2022, Kate met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and wore an amazingly elegant tailored coat from Emilia Wickstead, in a deep plum tone. She added a matching pillbox hat adorned with an oversized bow by Sean Barrett once again, in the same purple tone. It's a style that Kate adores!

On Monday, Kate's royal relative - Lady Eliza Spencer, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, and Prince William's cousin, wore a hugely similar hat to Kate's, crafted in the same pillbox style, but in powder blue. It was designed by Vitalina Ghinzelli and looked stunning on the blonde model. "Elegance starts at the top" the socialite quipped.

Lydia Millen, who is this month's HF's Digitial cover star, actually wore a similar hat to Kate back in December, when she met King Charles.

Lydia Millen wearing a pillbox hat, like Kate's

Her pillbox hat was made by Miss B’s Millinery and was exquisitely designed with a bow at the back - just like Kate's.

Hats off!

Royal protocol dictates that women wear hats or fascinators when they attend all royal formal events.

Royals are expected to wear hats at all formal occasions

According to Bustle, the etiquette rule dates back to the 1950s, when it was seen as improper for royal women and upper-class ladies to show their hair in public.