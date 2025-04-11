Queen Camilla just took on Princess Kate's most memorable dress - with one little swap

Queen Camilla has been rocking the best holiday wardrobe this week! We know the royal is working during the official state visit to Italy, but she's worn some great dresses so far.

On day three, the 77-year-old stepped out in a new dress by her favourite designer, Fiona Clare.

Looking the picture of impeccable style, the mother-of-two rocked a polka dot midi dress in navy and white, and what a chic ensemble it was. Designed by Fiona Clare's bespoke label - her go-to when it comes to event dressing, the style comes complete with a fitted cut and slightly flared skirt, as well as the timeless polka dot print. She accessorised with nude pumps and her high-end, Van Cleef & Arpels jewels. Divine!

The dress reminded us of one the Princess of Wales memorably wore almost 7 years ago.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales' blue spotty Alessandra Rich dress has become iconic

Back in 2018, Prince William's wife donned a standout Alessandra Rich frock that she wore in King Charles' official 70th birthday portraits.

The navy blue number was designed in a midi-length and was memorably emblazoned with white polka dots. It boasted a matching white shirt collar and long sleeves with contrasting cuffs, and also has an elastic waistband, pleated skirt and a button-up front. Just gorgeous.

Kate's father-in-law's birthday portraits were shot at Clarence House, to celebrate his landmark birthday. The wonderful snap was so special because everyone in the pictures was coordinated, wearing a chic blend of navy, black and white.

Kate's dress was first seen on the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at her and Prince Harry's wedding that year.

© Getty Abigail Spencer at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

The only small difference between the dresses is that Camilla's doesn't have a button-down front like Kate's. Otherwise, they are a dead ringer, don't you think?

Speaking about the polka dot dress that Kate wore (which now comes in a variety of colours) the fashion designer previously told The Telegraph "These dresses are demure, they’re covering the arms and legs, and they’re in nice, fresh colours. But there’s always a split somewhere or a body chain underneath. It is both ladylike and naughty and I think there is a bit of both in all of us.”