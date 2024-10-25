Sarah Ferguson reveals rare glimpse inside never-ending 21-acre Royal Lodge grounds

Sarah Ferguson filmed a new video from the garden of her home, Royal Lodge, which she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie's mother opened up about being "insecure" and "stratospherically sensitive" in honour of World Mental Health Day, which fell on 10 October.

Dressed in a draped teal jumpsuit and a denim jacket, Fergie sat on a stone wall with the sprawling lawn stretching out behind her, covered with dappled sunlight. One towering tree broke up the lawn area while several more lined the edges to offer privacy to the royal family.

In one clip, fairy lights had been draped along sticks on one side of the grass, perhaps lighting a walkway, while another camera angle honed in on the tree swing that they previously revealed was personalised.

Eugenie has a personalised swing in the grounds

Back in 2020, Sarah promoted her YouTube show Storytime with Fergie and Friends by sharing a photo of Eugenie reading on a large wooden swing. The first few letters of her name were just visible etched into the wood under her legs.

Sarah sat facing the conservatory in her latest video, offering a glimpse of windowsills lined with trinkets. During the coronavirus lockdown, it is where Sarah often filmed her YouTube videos, allowing fans to see vintage-style vases, potted plants and more.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson filmed inside the conservatory at Royal Lodge during lockdown

"In honour of #mentalhealthday earlier this month, here is a little bit about me… I’m sharing this in hopes that some of you will know that wherever you are at in your journey, it’s okay. Be with yourself wherever you are, through whatever you may be dealing with, and know that you are not alone. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness," she captioned the clip.

Royal Lodge

© Getty Images Royal Lodge in Windsor features 21 acres

Royal Lodge has been Prince Andrew's home since the Queen Mother's death in 2002.

The Grade II-listed residence features 30 rooms with lavish interiors and sits on 21 acres of secluded gardens.

© WPA Pool Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice hosted their wedding receptions at the home

It is where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spent part of their childhood, and where the sisters celebrated their wedding receptions.

Children's author Sarah opened up about living with her ex-husband in a 2016 interview with Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands. She said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time."

© Getty Sarah and Andrew share a home

Two years later, she revealed that they make sure to spend quality time together, despite having separate rooms on different sides of the house.

"We sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives," Fergie told the Daily Mail in 2018.

However, there have been rumours that Andrew and Sarah have been asked to vacate the property. See more details in the video...

