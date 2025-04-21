Princess Eugenie has never looked better in bridal white - and veiled hat 

Princess Eugenie has proven herself to be quite the master of minimalist dressing over the years, and her outfit for this year's Easter Sunday service at Windsor is no exception.

Heading into St George's Chapel, the sister of Princess Beatrice was wearing a gorgeous double breasted trench coat from Reiss, and a pair of stylish suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Eugenie looked magnificent in bridal white

To accessorise, she brought a suede clutch to coordinate with her shoes and a pillbox hat with a small veil from Emily London that perfectly matched her coat.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Eugenie appeared with her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York at the Easter service

The wife of Jack Brooksbank appeared alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York at the service, which was attended by many members of the royal family, though the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Tindalls were noticeably absent.

Princess Eugenie's recent risqué dress

Even when the daughter of Prince Andrew goes for something a little more daring, she looks incredibly sophisticated.

When attending the prestigious Art Basel event in Hong Kong earlier this month, she opted for a bold emerald green ensemble that featured a dress with a thigh-high split.

Over the dress, she wore a chic double-breasted jacket from Reiss, a royal go-to brand, for a classy tailored silhouette, accessorising with the 'Serrano' Black Teddy Bag from Divlos and a gold necklace.

Princess Eugenie's mum uniform

Last month, when celebrating her 35th birthday, the mother of August and Ernest Brooksbank shared a never-before-seen photo with her two sons.

In the snap, posted to Instagram, Eugenie was happily playing with her two children, with all three dressed casually.

Even when it comes to simple informal dressing, the royal looks wonderful. She sported a pinstripe shirt from Michael Kors, with a classic look but relaxed fit that went perfectly with her stonewash jeans and tied-back hair.

A royal re-wearer and master of mixing and matching, the sister of Princess Beatrice has a fantastic example of what many call a 'capsule wardrobe': a selection of pieces that can be worn on many occasions and effortlessly styled into many different outfits with ease.

Her Michael Kors shirt is just one of many pieces that Princess Eugenie has in her endlessly chic wardrobe, ready for anything from casual to professional.

See Princess Eugenie's perfect curtsy to King Charles at the Easter service below...