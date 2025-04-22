Princess Eugenie returns to parents' estate in waist-cinching Sunday best 

Princess Eugenie may have returned from Portugal for her family Easter celebrations, but she brought the warmer weather with her.

Embracing the sunshine, Eugenie looked radiant as she embraced her youngest son Ernest next to the lake at her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie was pictured at Royal Lodge with her son Ernest at Easter

Jack Brooksbank's wife wore a butter yellow linen sundress with a V-neckline, a cinched waist, short sleeves, and a tiered skirt. The 'Darby' dress from Diane von Furstenberg is described as being "better for the environment" in line with Eugenie's sustainable interests.

"Blended with our linen, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose fibers are created from renewable wood sources and manufactured using less water and emitting less CO2," the brand explains.

© Instagram The York royal recycled her yellow Diane von Furstenberg dress

The 35-year-old mother-of-two simply captioned the Instagram photo: "Happy Easter," and was met by praise from fans who labelled it "sweet" and "beautiful."

Eugenie had previously worn the dress in November 2024 at the 'Chaumet & Nature' exhibition in Doha. The art director for Hauser & Wirth teamed her dress with casual white trainers – a more relaxed choice of footwear than we often see royal ladies wear.

© Instagram The royal splits her time between the UK and Portugal with Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August and Ernest

For her latest photos, Eugenie wore her auburn hair in a low-key updo for her hands-on mum moment with Ernest, who is set to turn two next month.

Looking as smart as his mother for the family festivities, the little boy wore a navy suit, matching trousers and a white shirt. Meanwhile, his older brother August, four, and' father, Jack Brooksbank, were not visible in the photo.

Sunday Best

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Eugenie looked elegant in white at the royal family’s Easter Sunday outing

Princess Eugenie also dressed to the nines for this year’s Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Joining King Charles, Queen Camilla and more royals – who wore spring florals and soft pastels – Eugenie radiated quiet luxury in a minimalist ivory belted coat dress from Reiss layered over a ribbed taupe turtleneck.

She accessorised her modern look with a suede camel clutch from Swedish brand Flattered, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and an ivory Emily London Millinery hat topped with a birdcage veil.

© Getty Images Her sister Princess Beatrice chose a more colourful green outfit

Her mother Sarah Ferguson followed suit with her monochromatic jacket and ebony headband, while her sister Princess Beatrice kept it bright and colourful in a deep green dress with silk Mary Janes.