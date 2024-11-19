Princess Kate 'shaking' during nerve-wracking public debut - details

The day the Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement is one that will forever be etched into the memories of royal fans.

Rewind to 16 November 2010, a blushing Prince William formally introduced his former university sweetheart and now bride-to-be to the world. Kate looked radiant in a royal blue Issa dress as she and William held press interviews from the State Apartments at St James's Palace.

Her fitted wrap dress aptly complemented her dazzling engagement ring; the late Princess Diana's oval diamond and Ceylon sapphire ring.

© Getty The happy couple posed for photographers on the day they announced their engagement

While the royal lovebirds looked bright-eyed and joyous for their engagement photocall, royal photographer Arthur Edwards recalled just how nervous the future Princess of Wales actually was.

According to the photographer, when he went to get a close-up shot of Kate's beautiful sapphire ring she was so nervous that her hand was shaking, which is why William's hand can be seen in the snap, to steady it.

© Getty Kate pictured admiring her engagement ring during her and Prince William's engagement announcement

"She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it," said the photographer, shared via Instagram account @uk_royal_follower.

© Samir Hussein The Princess was so nervous, Prince William had to steady her hand

Talking about the significance of the ring, William explained during their engagement photocall: "It's very special, as Kate is very special. It's my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement."

It's not the first time Kate's pre-marital nerves were noticed by royal fans. Recently, a clip of the couple's engagement interview went viral on TikTok, showing the moment Kate is asked how she feels about becoming a working member of the royal family.

"It's obviously nerve-wracking because I don't know what I'm doing - I sort of don't know the ropes really," the mother-of-three can be heard saying, stumbling over her words as she fights her nerves.

"I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard," she smiles, to which William chimes in: "She'll do really well."

At the same time, William pats his wife's thigh and gently squeezes her knee. Fans were quick to notice the Princess' "nerves" and William's "reassuring leg pat," rushing to the comments of the now-viral post to share their thoughts on the romantic moment.