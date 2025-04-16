Princess Kate's slinky satin slip skirt is supreme spring wardrobe goals

The Princess of Wales has many fail-safe items in her wardrobe that she repeatedly rotates - the dress coat, the A-line dress, the blazer - but one item she has hardly worn is a satin slip skirt, a fashion item that many women love to wear.

Well, we hunted through the royal archives, and actually, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis actually wore a slip skirt back in 2019.

© WireImage Kate in her satin slip skirt in 2019

William and Kate visited the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range that year, and the royal delighted fans in her slip skirt, which she teamed with a black shirt and leather waistcoat.

Her version had a slight flare at the hem, and she teamed it with boots. We've found a similar style for just £29.99 from Zara, and we think you will agree, it's a dead ringer.

Zara has a great dupe for £29.99

Satin skirts are ideal for Spring as the material is super light and fluid, meaning it's great to wear for those days that are warm, but still chilly. They are also a great capsule wardrobe piece as they look chic with so many things - a blazer, a graphic print T-shirt, an oversized sweatshirt or even a cosy knit.

The versatility of the simple slip skirt is undeniable and always ensures you look as if you've made the effort.

© Edward Berthelot satin slip dresses are so versatile

It's '90s minimalist at its finest. The shape of the skirt streamlines the shape. If you are worried about your tummy, simply wear a floaty shirt over the top, and lightly tuck in, which will skim that area.

The Princess of Wales and her skirt collection

The Princess of Wales may be known for loving a fabulous dress or two, but she loves to wear a skirt from time to time.

She has sported a fair few pencil skirts and plenty with a high waist, but many love her take on the pleated midi skirt, which she famously nailed in 2021.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate looked incredible in her red pleated skirt

The brunette beauty launched the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign at the Bafta headquarters in London and rocked the brightest ensemble, opting to wear an elegant pleated skirt and matching turtleneck to complete her all-red outfit. Accessorising her pleated skirt perfectly, she added some pointed-toe tan stilettos from Ralph Lauren, adding effortless glamour to her look.