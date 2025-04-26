Princess Kate and Zara Tindall the ultimate style twins in glam unearthed photo

The Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall are two royals who were the embodiment of what it meant to be high society It-girls in the noughties.

From Kate's post-grad St Andrews days at glamorous shop openings to Zara's stylish royal outings in her 20s, it's safe to say that individually the pair couldn't be more chic. In 2007, the duo united their sartorial prowess for a stellar display at Cheltenham racecourse.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate and Zara understood the brief

The brief? Pleats and earth tones, oh and a pair of fabulous sunnies for good measure.

For the occasion, Kate opted for her iconic Catherine Hooker cropped green jacket which she paired with a matching pleated midi skirt. Under the jacket, she chose a crisp pale blue and white pinstriped shirt.

© UK Press via Getty Images The pair donned sunglasses and boots as they stepped out at the race course

As for her footwear, the future Queen chose a pair of brown knee-high boots to complete her race day look. When it came to her accessories, as well as her sunglasses, Kate added a pair of elegant drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kate's cousin Zara, was following the same brief and like her future cousin slipped on a pair of brown boots - hers a brighter hue and leather material.

© Getty Images William joined his future wife and his cousin at the outing

As for her pleated contribution, Zara chose a timeless beige mack complete with pleats at the back. Meanwhile, the equestrian accessories her ensemble with a pair of oversized cool-girl hoops.

A pre-breakup outing

The outing came just before William and Kate parted ways whilst the future King embarked on a career in the military.

Kate moved to London into a glamorous £1.8 million flat in the ever so affluent postcode of SW3 in Chelsea with her younger sister, Pippa and younger brother James.

© GC Images After Kate and William split, she moved into a £1.8 million flat in Chelsea

Despite their split, Kate didn't stop serving up countless stylish single-girl ensembles.

Talking about the period of time they spent apart, Kate later said in their engagement interview: "I think at the time I wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time."

Kate's rewear moment

Royal fans may recognise Kate's jacket from an outing earlier this year when she headed to Meadow Street Community Garden in February this year.

© Getty Images Kate rewore the jacket in February

This time, she paired the tweed number with a chequered green and burgundy maxi skirt and stylish boots.