Princess Kate's surprising off-the-shoulder dress is a 2025 style staple

The Princess of Wales always nails it when it comes to rocking a dress or two. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis always gets it right - from A-line styles to making the humble denim dress look chic.

But there is one style that she doesn't venture out in too much, and that's the off-the-shoulder. Kate has worn the slightly relaxed neckline a few times, but you could count them on one hand. One time that she did, which was the most memorable, was a dazzling white, off-the-shoulder style in 2016. The royal attended a lavish dinner at the Natural History Museum. Kate was a guest of honour at the private event, where she presented the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award.

Dressing to impress as always, she looked dreamy in a £1,580 Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder cream jersey dress, which she teamed with pink high heels.

© Getty Images Kate wore an off-the-shoulder dress in 2016

Kate loved the style so much that she re-wore it three years later in 2019, when she delivered a speech at a gala dinner hosted by Action on Addiction.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales rewore the style three years later with sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes

The stunning style really suited the royal and gave her both a polished and relaxed look, ideal for warmer weather. The frock boasted a ribbed fabric, which cinched her in at the waist, falling into a midi, flared hem. Unfussy, it shows us all how to work classic, timeless pieces with ease and grace.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Off-the-shoulder styles are so on trend for spring/summer 2025, especially as the weather gets warmer. They give one's shape a streamlined balance, and the bare nape of the neck being exposed adds an airy feel to any look.

© WPA Pool The Duke and Duchess married on 19 May 2018

Another royal that loves this style of dress is, of course, Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Susssex's wedding dress famously featured a bateau neckline - a slight variation of the off-the-shoulder look.

© WPA Pool Meghan wore an slightly off-the-shoulder wedding dress in 2018

Her bridal gown was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, which embodied her "effortless American style." The Bardot style also featured a fitted bodice that highlighted her slender waist and three-quarter sleeves. Meghan was every inch a royal bride in her modest yet magnificent bridal gown.