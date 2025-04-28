Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's surprising off-the-shoulder dress is a 2025 style staple
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Kate's surprising off-the-shoulder dress is a 2025 style staple

Prince William's wife just gave us all a lesson in summer dressing

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales always nails it when it comes to rocking a dress or two. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis always gets it right - from A-line styles to making the humble denim dress look chic.

But there is one style that she doesn't venture out in too much, and that's the off-the-shoulder. Kate has worn the slightly relaxed neckline a few times, but you could count them on one hand. One time that she did, which was the most memorable, was a dazzling white, off-the-shoulder style in 2016. The royal attended a lavish dinner at the Natural History Museum. Kate was a guest of honour at the private event, where she presented the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award.

Dressing to impress as always, she looked dreamy in a £1,580 Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder cream jersey dress, which she teamed with pink high heels.

Kate Middleton wearing a white, off-the-shoulder dress as she arrives to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 prize at a dinner hosted at the Natural History Museum on July 6, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.© Getty Images
Kate wore an off-the-shoulder dress in 2016

Kate loved the style so much that she re-wore it three years later in 2019, when she delivered a speech at a gala dinner hosted by Action on Addiction.

Kate Middleton attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Spring Restaurant, Somerset House on June 12, 2019 in London, England. HRH is Patron of Action on Addiction. © Getty Images
The Princess of Wales rewore the style three years later with sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes

The stunning style really suited the royal and gave her both a polished and relaxed look, ideal for warmer weather. The frock boasted a ribbed fabric, which cinched her in at the waist, falling into a midi, flared hem. Unfussy, it shows us all how to work classic, timeless pieces with ease and grace.

Off-the-shoulder styles are so on trend for spring/summer 2025, especially as the weather gets warmer. They give one's shape a streamlined balance, and the bare nape of the neck being exposed adds an airy feel to any look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their wedding carriage© WPA Pool
The Duke and Duchess married on 19 May 2018

Another royal that loves this style of dress is, of course, Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Susssex's wedding dress famously featured a bateau neckline - a slight variation of the off-the-shoulder look.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex depart following their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
Meghan wore an slightly off-the-shoulder wedding dress in 2018

Her bridal gown was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, which embodied her "effortless American style." The Bardot style also featured a fitted bodice that highlighted her slender waist and three-quarter sleeves. Meghan was every inch a royal bride in her modest yet magnificent bridal gown.

