Princess Anne just schooled us on how to wear 70s-style flared trousers 

Princess Anne looked classically stylish on Sunday as she was pictured at the Cirencester Park horse trials, supporting her daughter, Zara Tindall, who was competing.

The 74-year-old decided to style up a timeless pair of flared trousers so perfectly, we could all learn a thing or two. The key to Anne's look was layering. The sister of King Charles chose a light sage pair of trousers with a slight flare from the knee, and teamed them with a red roll neck jumper, which she paired with a tartan shirt and a waistcoat. Layering items like this not only keeps out the chill but adds texture and interest to any outfit. Working them with the flares is a great style lesson as they balance out the top part of the body, leaving the flared shape of the trousers to give a streamlined silhouette.

The royal topped off her look with her favourite sunglasses and wore her hair swept back from her face, with a casual cap to top off the heritage-style ensemble.

© Max Mumby Princess Anne looked amazing in her flared trousers

It appears that Zara Tindall has learned a lot from her mother's wardrobe hacks over the years. The former Olympian exclusively told HELLO! last month: "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors."

Anne's love of quality clothes clearly rubbed off on the 43-year-old. Remarking on her own style, Mike Tindall's wife added: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

Princess Anne's bond with daughter Zara

We wasnt at all surprised to see Anne supporting her daughter on Sunday. The pair share an incredibly close bond, alongside her son, Zara's brother, Peter Phillips. Zara and Peter both live on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, meaning they're often just a stone's throw away from one another.

© Getty Zara and her mother Anne have a wonderful bond

Zara and Anne also share a big passion for horse riding, with both royal ladies bagging impressive wins through the years. Anne became the European champion in 1971, while Zara has competed in the European Eventing Championships and the London 2012 Olympics where she nabbed a silver medal.