Princess Anne's £375 hat is the trendiest style we’ve seen on the royal yet

It's been almost a week since we saw the Princess Royal at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate for the annual Christmas Day church service.

The 74-year-old delighted onlookers with her festive attire, which included a bright red double-breasted coat over a grey and red tartan A-line style skirt. It was so chic and ensured all eyes were on her. The style was a great look and perfect for the Yuletide season.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne at the Christmas Day service

The royal was seen on the walkabout, meeting festive wellwishers alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and fellow royal style icons the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales.

WATCH: Royal family depart Christmas Day church service in Sandringham

But did you spot her hat? The mother-of-two rocked a delightful number by Lock & Co Hatters and it's a new item in her wardrobe.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Princess Anne looked festive in red

The King's sister's hat is known as the 'Estate Faux Fur Hat in Black' and costs £375. It also comes in a tonal brown shade. The website says of the style: "The Estate hat is the optimum hat for country pursuits and snowy occasions.This hat is an excellent choice for those searching for cosiness in the winter weather and provides glamour and warmth simultaneously, whether you wear it on a winter walk out on the slopes."

'Estate Faux Fur Hat in Black' by Lock & Co Hatters

We love this style - it's ideal for winter as it keeps the head ultra cosy but also has an air of glamour to it, due to the faux fur.

Last year at Christmas, Anne sported another great hat - but it was much more formal; designed in a light butterscotch shade and featured a statement feather at the rim. The royal also sported a scarf over a cream coat and added sumptuous leather gloves. It appears that Christmas dressing is her forte, don't you think?

© Getty Princess Anne on Christmas Day in 2023

It seems that the mother of Zara Tindall isn't the only royal loving this style of headgear - back in 2019, Queen Camilla headed to Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival and accessorised her polka-dot dress with a crisp white coat, chocolate brown leather gloves, matching boots and a similar fur-trimmed hat in caramel brown.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019

These royal ladies are a-head of the times with their elite hats!