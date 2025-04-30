Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie’s secret ‘playful’ message during fun night out
Duchess Sophie smiling and looking to the side wearing a dark jumper© Getty Images

Prince Edward’s wife made a fun statement during her latest engagement

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Since King Charles took to the throne, Duchess Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, have stepped up their game when it comes to royal engagements.

Always reliable, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are on hand to represent King Charles, with the Windsor-based couple becoming ever more popular due to their strong work ethic and friendly demeanour.

Despite now being more present royals and frequently championing hard-hitting causes, Duchess Sophie is still keen to remind royal fans that she's a light-hearted, approachable person, and her latest outfit proves it.

Duchess Sophie's playful outfit

During an engagement on Tuesday, which saw the 60-year-old visit the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the Duchess donned a summer-ready blue and white polka dot dress.

Duchess Sophie wearing a long polka dot blue dress and white shoes© Max Mumby
Duchess Sophie looked flawless in blue

The dress features pearly buttons and ruched, puffed sleeves, along with a waist-defining belt – perfect for a fun-filled evening that saw the royal play bingo with the Chelsea Pensioners. She even made time for what looks like a refreshing gin and tonic!

Duchess Sophie in a blue polka dot dress smiling© Max Mumby
Duchess Sophie's outfit conveyed a fun message

Polka dots

Polka dots are a popular pattern choice among the royals, with Princess Kate frequently donning the fun print and Princess Beatrice a fan too – and it conveys a special message according to colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley.

Kate Middleton polka dot dress© Getty Images
Princess Kate often wears spots

"Someone who is wearing polka dots want to portray a fun-ness, a playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften," Tash begins.

"When you go for polka dots it's playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel."

Princess Beatrice in polka dot dress smiling© Getty
Princess Beatrice loves spots too

Commenting on the royal ladies’ penchant for polka dots at public engagements, she continued: "It's interesting that they've all gone for polka dots because that straight away just screams out fun. That you're there to have a bit of fun, you're not trying to take yourself too seriously, you're trying to be softer in your approach."

The laidback, approachable look was a perfect choice for an event that saw Duchess Sophie share a laugh and a game of pingo with the pensioners – her usual flawless outfits of flared trousers and blazer would perhaps have looked a little formal!

Duchess Sophie's adaptable style

Though we most frequently see Sophie in her statement coloured flares, she is known to switch things up, occasionally going for casual looks in striped tops and jeans, while she knows how to pull out the fashion stops for high end occasions too, donning ball gowns and tiaras with ease.

sophie wessex in green flares and blazer © Getty
Duchess Sophie enjoys coloured flares

We look forward to seeing her next ensemble!

