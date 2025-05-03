Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte just made this £39 action Barbie-style jacket sell out instantly
Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. © Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter celebrates her tenth birthday in style

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sweet new portrait of the royal to mark her milestone tenth birthday on Friday.

The snap was taken of Charlotte by her mum Kate on an iPhone and was such a delightful snap! The lovely natural image shows Charlotte in great spirits as she enjoys a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.

Charlotte wore a lovely, leaf-print waterproof jacket from Jack Pyke with navy leggings and a backpack, with her hair tied up in a windswept ponytail.

10th birthday photo of Princess Charlotte in Cumbria© The Princess of Wales
Charlotte was pictured on a hike in Cumbria

 We think this £39 jacket is perfect action girl Barbie style, and the young royal looks delightful.

Princess Charlotte's jacekt was by Jack Pyke and sold out so fast
Showing that she's just as much of an influence on fashion as her mother, the Princess of Wales, we weren't surprised to hear the style has since sold out. Epic!

Princess Charlotte looking up at Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Kate and Charlotte both make clothes sell out once they are pictured in an item

We are hoping the cosy yet chic fleece jacket comes back in stock - it's the perfect transitional piece.

Charlotte's sellout fashion moments

This isnt the first time an item of clothing that the young royal has worn has caused hysterical. Four years ago, when Charlotte turned six in 2021, her adorable birthday portrait showed the royal wearing a blooming beautiful number.

Royal fans adored the enchanting dress Charlotte wore, which was by esteemed children's designer Rachel Riley. The frock was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves, and a kitsch button front. Costing £59 at the time of purchase, it proved to be the fastest-selling item in the brand's history.

Princess Charlotte exclusive

Princess Charlotte gap tooth smile© Getty

The HELLO! Royal Club spoke to a royal insider for a hitherto untold perspective on the third in line to the throne and discovered Charlotte's 'uncanny knack', the royal whom she most closely resembles, and how her "great inner strength" has been an indispensable crutch for mother Catherine over the last year. It even got an exclusive tip on Charlotte's preferred next school. Simply click on the button below to read the exclusive article.

Designer Rachel had no idea that Charlotte was going to be wearing her dress. "It was such a treat to see!" she told HELLO. " It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all, and was gardening at the time! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

The dress completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days. Rachel recalls: "We had so many messages from customers asking if they could still order it, so we set up a pre-order system and it will be back in stock in a few weeks. It's our fastest-selling royal item, ever!"

