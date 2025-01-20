Princess Charlotte just got dethroned as the most stylish celebrity child

Princess Charlotte is widely regarded as one of the most best-dressed children out there. From her beautiful tailored coats to her lovely dresses and fabulous selection of hair bows, she always has it going on!

We know that anything the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales wears, it's going to sell out. After all, Charlotte's mother is Princess Kate, who has been the fashion queen ever since she got engaged to Prince William in 2010, so it's hardly surprising really.

© Getty Images Charlotte always dresses beautfully

Charlotte regularly tops the best-dressed famous children list, but it appears she's been kicked off the top spot, and by none other than a Kardashian! Yes, the experts at Outdoor Toys have conducted a study analysing the celebrity kids who generate the highest number of fashion-related Google searches, the highest number of Google articles and the highest engagement rates on social media, and Charlotte comes in at a close second.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Watch the incredible moment Charlotte stops to take selfie on Christmas day

Who has beaten her? It's uber cool North West! Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter takes the crown as the celebrity child fashion icon of 2025, securing a style score of 9.83/10.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim's daughter North is number one!

North may be a few years older than Charlotte at eleven, but she's already solidified her status as a future fashion icon. Just like her parents, Kim, and of course, her dad, rapper Kanye West, North is known for her bold and trend-setting outfits. Over the past year, she’s been the subject of nearly 50K fashion-related Google searches and a staggering 12.6M fashion articles.

Not far behind is Princess Charlotte of Wales. There isn't much in it at all, her score was 9/10. Everyone loves Charlotte's elegant British wardrobe. Despite ranking second, Princess Charlotte boasts the highest social media engagement of all the celebrity children analysed, with an average of over 14K engagements on social media articles on her fashion.

© Getty Images Charlotte's style is the subject of many fashion articles

In at number three is the future King, and Charlotte's big bro, Prince George, who hit a score of 8.17/10. Known for his polished and classic style, Prince George also mirrors the refined fashion sense of his parents. Often attending official events and royal engagements, the future King of England receives plenty of media attention for his smart button-down shirts and tailored blazers - with an average of 2.8M articles discussing his style.

© Getty Prince George also featured in the list

When it comes to the rest of the list, there are some pretty epic names.

© Variety via Getty Images Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy came in at number four

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z, came in at four, the youngest royal Prince Louis, at five, David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter Harper at six, Saint West at seven, and his cousin, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi Webster is at eight. At number nine we have Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Finally, at number ten is North and Saint's little sister, Chicago West.

What a list!