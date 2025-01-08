Princess Charlotte's £65 fashion essential is so sought after - there’s an epic waitlist

Princess Charlotte's Christmas Day 2024 appearance may seem like ages ago now we are well into the New Year, but we are still reeling over her simply fabulous outfit she wore.

The nine-year-old joined members of the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, six.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales at Sandringham Church

The young royal sported a totally on-trend, bespoke plaid coat, in the same black and racing green colourway, which matched her mother's heritage print scarf.

As she turned around and swished her magnificent mane, Charlotte's halved-up, halved down style was finished with a stunning velvet bow, which came from one of the royal family's favourite fashion brands, Beulah London.

Charlotte's bow costs £65 and also comes in black. The website says of the style: "This luxury statement bow hair clip is for those who appreciate the power of a hair accessory. The green velvet hair clip features a bow style and a push-lock barrette fastening. The effortless way to elevate your look."

© Getty Charlotte's hair, complete with £65 bow

Since Charlotte sported it, it's since sold out online, and in order to get one, you have to sign up to be notified by the brand. It's not the Kate effect; it's the Charlotte effect!

Princess Charlotte's stunning bow is by Beulah London

It comes as no surprise that Charlotte chose to wear this item; after all, it has a special family connection, as the founder of Beulah London, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs is a friend of the royal family.

© Getty Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, founder of Beulah

Natasha is the daughter of the Marquess of Reading and counts not only the Princess of Wales, but also Princess Beatrice, Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Kitty Spencer as friends, according to Tatler.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales at the Together at Christmas concert, in her bow-trimmed coat

It appears that Charlotte is loving bows right now. At the start of December 2024, the Together at Christmas concert took place and the Princess of Wales wore one of her most memorable looks of the year; a red, bow-trimmed coat by Alexander McQueen, which she upcycled with a black bow by high street store Jigsaw.

Her daughter mirrored Kate's look, sporting a matching bow, but it was nestled in her hair. The bow secured her half-up, half-down style. So sweet.

© Getty Princess Charlotte during the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

HELLO! chatted with professional stylist Georgie Gray, who told us why bows are such big news right now. She remarked: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."