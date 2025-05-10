Duchess Sophie gardens in head to toe Victoria Beckham – with killer heels

We simply can't keep up with the Duchess of Edinburgh's closet amid her jam-packed schedule of royal engagements this week.

After stepping out in a bespoke Suzannah London pink plaid dress on Monday, Sophie continued to look as elegant as ever as she took a break from VE Day celebrations to visit the Newman Catholic College in London on Wednesday.

While celebrating the college's gardening club, Sophie wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty, planting a commemorative Clematis flower named after herself. She was pictured standing in front of a potted tree in an immaculate Victoria Beckham outfit.

Sophie teamed her £850 bluebell single-breasted jacket, which is described as "meticulously tailored" yet "effortless", with the matching high-waisted trousers.

Costing £490, the 'Alina' trousers accentuate the waist before pooling into a flattering wide leg. Completing her £1.3k look, Sophie layered a Frame striped jumper underneath, tying in the tanned stripes with her suede Penelope Chilvers heels.

For her beauty look, Sophie styled blonde hair in an effortless half-up style and opted for soft and subtle daytime makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Sophie's fashionable week

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked pretty in pink as she joined Prince Edward, Princess Kate, Prince William and more royals

The Duchess kicked off her busy week with the VE Day parade and flypast at Buckingham Palace, reuniting with family members such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence.

Sophie recycled her stunning baby pink plaid dress, which looked remarkably similar to the one Princess Diana wore back in 1990. She teamed it with a matching headband borrowed from her daughter Lady Louise, who was absent from the celebrations.

© Alamy Stock Photo The King and Queen were joined by Anne, Sophie and Edward

Meanwhile, after completing her engagement at the Newman Catholic College, the 60-year-old attended the King's Garden Party on Wednesday in a fabulous pencil dress by Erdem adorned with a charming black floral print.

The following day, she joined her husband, Prince Edward, in yet another gorgeous frock at Westminster Abbey for the Thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Duchess rocked the pale blue 'Yahvi' midi dress from luxury London-based brand Beulah, which she also owns in summery yellow and white colourways.

The mother-of-two teamed the flattering dress with a hat from Jane Taylor, a pair of baby blue heels, a dark blue clutch and a long silver-toned diamond necklace.