Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia just wore the boldest patterned jacket – and we're obsessed
Subscribe
Queen Letizia just wore the boldest patterned jacket – and we're obsessed
Queen Letizia of Spain© Getty Images

Queen Letizia just wore the boldest patterned jacket – and we're obsessed

The Queen of Spain recycled an impeccable piece on Friday

Josh Osman
News Writer
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of Europe's most glamorous and fashion-forward royals, never afraid to experiment with something a little more striking and truly push the boundaries of what we understand as royal style.

Much like Princess Kate and Princess Anne, the former news anchor is a prolific royal recycler who will always bring back a bold ensemble if it turns heads the first time. And her latest revival is one of the most iconic to date.

On Friday, Queen Letizia paid a visit to the permanent book fair 'Cuesta de Moyano' in Madrid, to commemorate its 100th anniversary, and looked absolutely magnificent.

Queen Letizia of Spain visiting the 'Cuesta de Moyano' in Madrid© Getty Images
Queen Letizia recycled one of her best trench coats

She brought back her waterproof black-and-white checked trench coat from Spanish brand Mirto, which stood out significantly from the rest of her outfit, which was predominantly black.

Queen Letizia of Spain visiting the Cuesta de Moyano in Madrid© Europa Press via Getty Images
Queen Letizia's trench coat broke up her mostly black ensemble

The wife of King Felipe VI also recycled some of her best accessories, including a pair of black patent Mary Jane shoes with a slight heel from Sézane, a black leather belt from BOSS, and a stylish pair of 'Double Daga' earrings from Gold&Roses.

However, the best accessory of all was her studded messenger bag from Uterque, on which the embellish outlines were perfectly matched to her coat.

Queen Letizia is full of style surprises

The Spanish royal always leaves her fans awestruck and, despite setting the bar consistently high, never fails to impress us when she brings out something new.

At the beginning of March, she stepped out for the Dia Mundial de Las Enfermedades Raras (World Rare Diseases Day event) at the Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe in Oviedo, Spain, and our jaws dropped when we saw her outfit.

Queen Letizia of Spain walking out wearing a black pinstripe suit, loafers and a black tie© Getty Images
Queen Letizia surprised us all with an incredible menswear ensemble

Queen Letizia opted for a tailored pinstripe trouser suit and loafers, taking some style notes from current menswear trends by also wearing a matching tie. With a structured blazer and trousers, featuring subtle vertical stripes, she brought a touch of modernity to classic royal elegance.

The mother of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia also had her glossy brunette hair styled impeccably into bouncy waves, adding a berry-coloured eyeliner that truly brought out the exuberance of her soft blue eyes.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Letizia's Style Evolution

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More