The Princess of Wales just made her most sentimental jewellery mainstream

Princess Kate turned heads as she stepped onto the British Fashion Council stage in a stunning green Victoria Beckham suit. When presenting the Queen Elizabeth II award for British design to this year’s recipient, Patrick McDowell, the future Queen looked fabulous in an ensemble by one of the most iconic living British designers, while also showing support for a long-time friend.
The prestigious event celebrates the impact of talented British designers on the UK fashion industry, with a special emphasis on sustainability – a topic dear to both the Princess and Prince of Wales' hearts.
The mum-of-three opted for a flattering suit with a 70s flair, paired with a ruffled white shirt and a pair of sky-high brown leather pumps.
But it was her choice of accessory that truly stole the show – a pair of earrings steeped in royal history.
The Princess of Wales wore a pair of gorgeous pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Her late Majesty was often spotted wearing this discreet piece of jewellery, rumoured to be one of the favourite pieces in her vast collection.
George, Charlotte and Louis' mum has been seen wearing this meaningful accessory before, but usually only on quite sombre and momentous occasions. She first wore the earrings on Remembrance Sunday in 2016 and then on a visit to Balmoral in 2018, but most famously chose to wear them at Prince Philip’s funeral, in a nod to the Queen.
The earrings, in fact, hold considerable sentimental value. The Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings were given to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.
The then Princess was gifted a number of large pearls by the ruler of Bahrain, and two of those were used to create the piece of jewellery that has accompanied the late Queen, and now the Princess of Wales, on many official occasions.
Princess Kate also wore the earrings during her Late Majesty’s funeral. At the time, she paired them with an elegant Alexander McQueen coat dress and a veiled hat.
Yesterday marked the first time the earrings were worn for a non-sombre occasion. The stunning piece of jewellery looked gorgeous with Princess Kate’s new bronde locks and her signature glowy yet simple makeup look.
While on duty, she also made time to visit the winning designer’s pop-up studio to learn more about the brand and its sustainability practices.
After receiving the award, Patrick McDowell gushed: "It's a huge privilege and honour. Throughout her tenure, she's been an amazing advocate of British fashion and really flies the flag for British fashion”, and he concluded, "She also looks incredible and is a real style icon. It is extra special to receive an award from her today."
We couldn’t agree more.