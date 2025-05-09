Is this Princess Kate's favourite midi dress? I've found a stunning high street lookalike

The Princess of Wales proved her penchant for polka dot dresses once again on Thursday, stepping out at Westminster Abbey looking beautiful in an Alessandra Rich style we've seen her wear before.

The 42-year-old royal was attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, alongside her husband Prince William, as well as the King and Queen and other senior royals.

The high-neck black and white silk dress is a bespoke piece which Kate previously wore to attend Garter Day in 2023. The mother-of-three looked so elegant, with her hair swept into an updo, finished with a black floral fascinator by milliner Juliette Botterill and smokey eyeshadow.

She completed the look with tan court shoes by Ralph Lauren, a matching DeMellier Nano handbag and her Collingwood diamond and pearl earrings.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate dazzled the crowds at the Thanksgiving Service in London

While it's not possible to shop Princess Kate's exact look, Rixo has just dropped a similar white polka dot dress that I think she would love.

The Eleanor Cotton Midi Dress is so gorgeous for summer and it's currently still available in most sizes. Made from lightweight cotton, it has a chic halterneck cut with bow detail and a flattering tiered hem. It's partially lined and lightly fitted at the waist, falling to a midi length.

Retailing for £275 at Rixo UK. If you're in the US, you're in luck as it's on sale at MyTheresa with 40% off.

It gets five-star reviews from customers, with one writing: "This is a beautiful dress. Lightweight material and a very flattering fit around the lower half and elegant cut at the top. Could be worn in the day or evening as material light, comfortable and airy." However, they do recommend sizing down.

I love how Rixo have style it with gold heels, but it's such a versatile piece you could wear it with most of your collection, from black or nude strappy sandals to court shoes or espadrilles.

If you're looking for a long sleeved style, I think Kate would also love this new-in midi dress at Hobbs. The Larina has a timeless shirt silhouette with gold button detail and a fit-and-flare skirt.

Retailing for £169/$355, it also features a pleating and chest pockets.

It's no surprise to see the Princess of Wales in polka dots as they're back in a big way this season. The playful print was all over the spring/summer runways, at the likes of Jacquemus and Acne Studios (as well as autumn/winter 2025, proving they'll be around for the long haul).

Its fresh appeal means any new additions to your wardrobe will be a worthy investment, and they work just as well as occasionwear à la Kate, office attire, or even as part of more casual ensembles as we move towards maximalism and away from quiet luxury.