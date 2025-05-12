 Princess Kate's favourite skinny jeans have a secret 'tummy-friendly' panel - it’s so clever

The Princess of Wales has a deep love for skinny jeans, even though many fashion experts feel they are not 'cool' for 2025, remarking that the rise of baggy denims is the way to go, from barrel jeans to wide-legged flares.

Kate is sticking to her guns and expertly styles her skinnies, too, often teaming them with heels, trainers, cable knit jumpers and of course, the mighty blazer. She's proudly worn them frequently throughout the year.

Back in 2024, the Princess took to Instagram to confirm to the public that she would be attending King Charles' birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour.

In a personal message written by her and shared alongside a photo taken by Matt Porteous, the mother-of-three wore a stone-coloured blazer, a simple white T-shirt and her skinnies.

Speaking about her recovery in the caption, the 43-year-old penned: "On the bad days you feel weak, tired," she said, adding: "On the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

I am Denim London's 'Above & Beyond Tummy Friendly- High Waist Skinny Jeans' worn by the Princess of Wales

Kate wore a pair of jeans by the brand I Am Denim London, and she opted for the "Above and Beyond Tummy Friendly High Waist Skinny Jeans."

© Getty Images Kate always looks fabulous in her skinny jeans

Costing £95, the website states the denims have "tender tummy technology," adding that the jeans give the wearer comfort, confidence and a great fit. They go on to specify that "These are the ultimate in tummy-friendly jeans using our unique design cleverly allowing full support and coverage of the tummy with super soft stretchy denim."

Sounds great to us!

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Speaking about the royal donning their best-selling item, the brand said on Instagram, alongside a snap of Kate: "We were beyond proud to see the Princess of Wales wearing our jeans! These jeans were designed to adjust to YOU. Your shape, your lifestyle, your journey."

They added: "Whether you’re running the country or running errands, these are the jeans you need. Proof that style, comfort, and purpose can walk hand in hand. From discreet adjustable waistbands, premium stretch denim and built-in tender tummy technology, they support every woman, at every stage, even after surgery."