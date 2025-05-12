Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's favourite skinny jeans have a secret tummy panel - it's so clever
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's favourite skinny jeans have a secret tummy panel - it's so clever
Kate Middleton, the Princes of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

 Princess Kate's favourite skinny jeans have a secret 'tummy-friendly' panel - it’s so clever

The royal is embracing skinny jeans for 2025

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has a deep love for skinny jeans, even though many fashion experts feel they are not 'cool' for 2025, remarking that the rise of baggy denims is the way to go, from barrel jeans to wide-legged flares.

Kate is sticking to her guns and expertly styles her skinnies, too, often teaming them with heels, trainers, cable knit jumpers and of course, the mighty blazer. She's proudly worn them frequently throughout the year.

Back in 2024, the Princess took to Instagram to confirm to the public that she would be attending King Charles' birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour.

View post on Instagram
 

In a personal message written by her and shared alongside a photo taken by Matt Porteous, the mother-of-three wore a stone-coloured blazer, a simple white T-shirt and her skinnies.

Speaking about her recovery in the caption, the 43-year-old penned: "On the bad days you feel weak, tired," she said, adding: "On the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

I am Denim London's 'Above & Beyond Tummy Friendly- High Waist Skinny Jeans' worn by the Princess of Wales
I am Denim London's 'Above & Beyond Tummy Friendly- High Waist Skinny Jeans' worn by the Princess of Wales

Kate wore a pair of jeans by the brand I Am Denim London, and she opted for the "Above and Beyond Tummy Friendly High Waist Skinny Jeans."

william and kate visiting community forest © Getty Images
Kate always looks fabulous in her skinny jeans

Costing £95, the website states the denims have "tender tummy technology," adding that the jeans give the wearer comfort, confidence and a great fit. They go on to specify that "These are the ultimate in tummy-friendly jeans using our unique design cleverly allowing full support and coverage of the tummy with super soft stretchy denim."

Sounds great to us!

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Speaking about the royal donning their best-selling item, the brand said on Instagram, alongside a snap of Kate: "We were beyond proud to see the Princess of Wales wearing our jeans! These jeans were designed to adjust to YOU. Your shape, your lifestyle, your journey."

View post on Instagram
 

They added: "Whether you’re running the country or running errands, these are the jeans you need. Proof that style, comfort, and purpose can walk hand in hand. From discreet adjustable waistbands, premium stretch denim and built-in tender tummy technology, they support every woman, at every stage, even after surgery."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More