Meghan Markle just carried a Victoria Beckham handbag - for the first time in years

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham have a very similar fashion style. They both love the colour black, both enjoy classically cut, tailored pieces and know how to make an impact with designer items.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wore a body-hugging Victoria Beckham dress in 2020

Which is why it has come as no surprise that the wife of Prince Harry has regularly worn the brand since she married the royal.

Handbag wise, former Suits star Meghan has been known to own two bags by Victoria's eponymous label - the 'Powder Box' clutch she famously made viral, and the 'Black Mini Vanity Bag'. Meghan last carried the latter during her pregnancy in 2019.

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances with close friends at hair event

Last week, Meghan made a rare appearance in California, at the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie.

© Getty According to royal fashion fan account @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily, which has over 600,000 followers, Meghan carried the £890 'Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather', designed by the former Spice Girl.



© Stephen Pond Meghan has often championed Victoria's brand. One of Meghan's most memorable fashion moments wearing the designer was at the Christmas 2018 church service when she was pregnant with her son Archie. Meghan wore a VB top to toe and what's more, her 'Powder Box' bag even went viral and sold out straight away.



© Getty A few months later in 2019, Meghan visited Smart Works, one of her then patronages, in a gorgeous outfit that consisted of a black dress by Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. The royal wore her trademark raven hair tied back in a sleek bun and carried the Victoria Beckham 'Black Mini Vanity Bag'.



© Alamy Also in 2019, Meghan looked gorgeous as she attended the christening of Mike and Zara Tindall's baby daughter Lena – wearing a 1950s Christian Dior coat in a rich burgundy tone. It features sparkling statement buttons and a retro high neckline. The then-pregnant Duchess also carried the Vanity Box bag once again. The handbag actually had a secret mirror inside and was giving total Jackie O vibes.

