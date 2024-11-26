Princess Kate is the best advert for wearing 70s flared trousers

The Princess of Wales always looks impeccably stylish no matter what she wears, but is widely known for being the queen of incredible dresses. However, she also looks elite in trousers and has a penchant for the 70s style flared variety in particular.
Flares are super flattering due to the way they are cut; the shape involves a stark distinction between the fit around the thigh and the lower leg.
They can seriously lengthen the leg and are often designed with a high waistband. Kate has worn flares in many different colours.
You may also like
Which one is your favourite?
White trousers
Last year, Kate was a vision in head-to-toe white at her annual 'Together at Christmas' concert, held at Westminster Abbey.
The royal wowed in white fitted flares with gold button detailing and a simple cream knit. Looking a million dollars, the Princess also added a longline coat by Chris Kerr.
Grey days
Also in 2023 during a visit to Bracknell, Kate styled her flared grey Sezane trousers perfectly, teaming them with a simple grey shirt, sweater vest by Cefinn and high heels. We loved seeing her experiment with layering.
Blazer and trousers for the win
Styling up a blazer with flared trousers is totally timeless and when the royal attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in 2023, she nailed it! Kate captivated the crowd in a chic blue vintage tweed jacket from Chanel, with a stunning pair of black slacks.
Burgundy bombshell
In 2022, Kate was suited and booted at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston, wearing a delightful burgundy two-piece, layering her blazer over a super pretty pussy-bow blouse and matching flared trousers which gave a modern finish.
Perfect pinstripes
Giving everyone a lesson on how to rock tailored workwear, Kate looked immaculate as she stepped out in Cardiff, sporting a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit. The statement style featured flared trousers and we really think this is one of her best looks to date - it screams old money glamour and was a great fit on the 42-year-old.
LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage