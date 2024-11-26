Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton wore 70s style flared trousers and was their best advert
Kate Middleton visits Nottingham Trent University on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. © Getty

Princess Kate is the best advert for wearing 70s flared trousers

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wows in trousers

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales always looks impeccably stylish no matter what she wears, but is widely known for being the queen of incredible dresses. However, she also looks elite in trousers and has a penchant for the 70s style flared variety in particular.

Kate Middleton wide-leg trousers© Getty
Kate always looks sensational in trousers

Flares are super flattering due to the way they are cut; the shape involves a stark distinction between the fit around the thigh and the lower leg. 

They can seriously lengthen the leg and are often designed with a high waistband. Kate has worn flares in many different colours. 

Which one is your favourite?

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. © Getty

White trousers

Last year, Kate was a vision in head-to-toe white at her annual 'Together at Christmas' concert, held at Westminster Abbey.

The royal wowed in white fitted flares with gold button detailing and a simple cream knit. Looking a million dollars, the Princess also added a longline coat by Chris Kerr.

The Princess of Wales wears a sweater vest and matching tailored trousers for a royal engagement in Bracknell© Chris Jackson

Grey days

Also in 2023 during a visit to Bracknell, Kate styled her flared grey Sezane trousers perfectly, teaming them with a simple grey shirt, sweater vest by Cefinn and high heels. We loved seeing her experiment with layering.

Kate Middleton visits Copper Box Arena to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core on October 13, 2022 in London, England. © Getty

Blazer and trousers for the win

Styling up a blazer with flared trousers is totally timeless and when the royal attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in 2023, she nailed it! Kate captivated the crowd in a chic blue vintage tweed jacket from Chanel, with a stunning pair of black slacks.

Kate Middleton during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. © Getty

Burgundy bombshell

In 2022, Kate was suited and booted at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston, wearing a delightful burgundy two-piece, layering her blazer over a super pretty pussy-bow blouse and matching flared trousers which gave a modern finish.

atherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Grange Pavilion as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales. © Getty

Perfect pinstripes

Giving everyone a lesson on how to rock tailored workwear, Kate looked immaculate as she stepped out in Cardiff, sporting a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit. The statement style featured flared trousers and we really think this is one of her best looks to date - it screams old money glamour and was a great fit on the 42-year-old.

