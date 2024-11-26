Princess Kate is the best advert for wearing 70s flared trousers

The Princess of Wales always looks impeccably stylish no matter what she wears, but is widely known for being the queen of incredible dresses. However, she also looks elite in trousers and has a penchant for the 70s style flared variety in particular.

© Getty Kate always looks sensational in trousers

Flares are super flattering due to the way they are cut; the shape involves a stark distinction between the fit around the thigh and the lower leg.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

They can seriously lengthen the leg and are often designed with a high waistband. Kate has worn flares in many different colours.

Which one is your favourite?

© Getty White trousers Last year, Kate was a vision in head-to-toe white at her annual 'Together at Christmas' concert, held at Westminster Abbey. The royal wowed in white fitted flares with gold button detailing and a simple cream knit. Looking a million dollars, the Princess also added a longline coat by Chris Kerr.

© Chris Jackson Grey days Also in 2023 during a visit to Bracknell, Kate styled her flared grey Sezane trousers perfectly, teaming them with a simple grey shirt, sweater vest by Cefinn and high heels. We loved seeing her experiment with layering.



© Getty Blazer and trousers for the win Styling up a blazer with flared trousers is totally timeless and when the royal attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in 2023, she nailed it! Kate captivated the crowd in a chic blue vintage tweed jacket from Chanel, with a stunning pair of black slacks.



© Getty Burgundy bombshell In 2022, Kate was suited and booted at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston, wearing a delightful burgundy two-piece, layering her blazer over a super pretty pussy-bow blouse and matching flared trousers which gave a modern finish.



© Getty Perfect pinstripes Giving everyone a lesson on how to rock tailored workwear, Kate looked immaculate as she stepped out in Cardiff, sporting a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit. The statement style featured flared trousers and we really think this is one of her best looks to date - it screams old money glamour and was a great fit on the 42-year-old.

