Princess Beatrice keeps wowing in this post-baby dress hack - and it's so flattering

Princess Beatrice always looks so chic, no matter what she wears. The now mother-of-two is often described as the best-dressed royal, and it's easy to see why; she steps out in timeless, classic pieces that are both fashion-forward yet flattering.

We last saw the royal in a formal setting last week at Windsor Castle, when she joined the royals at the traditional Easter church service. For the family gathering, led by King Charles, the redhead chose to sport a waist-defining, bottle-green dress from the royally loved brand, Beulah London. Beatrice has worn this particular dress on two other occasions, and also has the same style, known as the 'Ahana', in a variety of other shades, including cerulean blue and pink.

The frock is a wool crepe design with a full skirt and tailored bodice. It's a great style to wear after giving birth, and for one's postpartum body, as it skims the shape, and the waist-defining belt can make one look as if they have a defined waistline, giving confidence.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Abdominal muscles can be weakened after birth, so a belt like this holds everything in place, in a gentle, non-invasive way. Didn't she look gorgeous?

© UK Press via Getty Images Beatrice looked fabulous in her belted Beulah London dress and Mary Jane high heels

A few days later, Beatrice, 36, was seen at the University College Hospital in London, alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her sister, Princess Eugenie.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Beatrice wore a belted dress by Ralph Lauren at the University College Hospital

Beatrice sported a gorgeous floor-length navy dress shirt by Ralph Lauren. The stylish royal allowed her auburn hair to flow down her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sarah and her daughters spoke to several cancer patients

The shirtdress she chose was designed with an A-line silhouette and a tonal pleated hem. The built-in, versatile belted waist broke up the fabric, drawing the eyes in. So flattering, so beautiful!

In March, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi opened up to British Vogue, alongside a photoshoot, sharing her innermost vulnerable thoughts for a personal essay about premature labour.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

In the dazzling set of pictures, Beatrice wore a beautiful blue wrapped dress from the royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead.

Complete with elegant long sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders, and the all-important, sculpted wrap detail at the waist, the princess looked so sophisticated and elegant.