Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice keeps wowing in this post-baby dress hack - and it's so flattering
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice keeps wowing in this post-baby dress hack - and it's so flattering
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. © WireImage

Princess Beatrice keeps wowing in this post-baby dress hack - and it's so flattering

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter gave birth in January

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice always looks so chic, no matter what she wears. The now mother-of-two is often described as the best-dressed royal, and it's easy to see why; she steps out in timeless, classic pieces that are both fashion-forward yet flattering.

We last saw the royal in a formal setting last week at Windsor Castle, when she joined the royals at the traditional Easter church service. For the family gathering, led by King Charles, the redhead chose to sport a waist-defining, bottle-green dress from the royally loved brand, Beulah London. Beatrice has worn this particular dress on two other occasions, and also has the same style, known as the 'Ahana', in a variety of other shades, including cerulean blue and pink.

The frock is a wool crepe design with a full skirt and tailored bodice. It's a great style to wear after giving birth, and for one's postpartum body, as it skims the shape, and the waist-defining belt can make one look as if they have a defined waistline, giving confidence. 

couple walking to church© Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Abdominal muscles can be weakened after birth, so a belt like this holds everything in place, in a gentle, non-invasive way. Didn't she look gorgeous?

Princess Beatrice wears green dress on Easter Sunday© UK Press via Getty Images
Beatrice looked fabulous in her belted Beulah London dress and Mary Jane high heels

A few days later, Beatrice, 36, was seen at the University College Hospital in London, alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her sister, Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie joined her sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Beatrice wore a belted dress by Ralph Lauren at the University College Hospital

Beatrice sported a gorgeous floor-length navy dress shirt by Ralph Lauren. The stylish royal allowed her auburn hair to flow down her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.

Princess Eugenie shaking hands with a cancer patient while Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson look on© Alamy Stock Photo
Sarah and her daughters spoke to several cancer patients

The shirtdress she chose was designed with an A-line silhouette and a tonal pleated hem. The built-in, versatile belted waist broke up the fabric, drawing the eyes in. So flattering, so beautiful!

In March, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi opened up to British Vogue, alongside a photoshoot, sharing her innermost vulnerable thoughts for a personal essay about premature labour.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

In the dazzling set of pictures, Beatrice wore a beautiful blue wrapped dress from the royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead.

View post on Instagram
 

 Complete with elegant long sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders, and the all-important, sculpted wrap detail at the waist, the princess looked so sophisticated and elegant.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More