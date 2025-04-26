Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson religiously follow secret fashion rule for redheads
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images

Are you a redhead and struggling with what to colour to wear? Read on!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Earlier this week, Princess Beatrice teamed up with her sister, Princess Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to visit the Teenage Cancer Trust at the University College Hospital in London.

The trio looked so chic at the establishment for the poignant visit, and we noticed that Sarah and her eldest daughter looked the mirror image of each other, both wearing navy, both sporting long manes of red hair.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice applauding© Alamy Stock Photo

Navy blue is an incredible colour for a redhead to wear. Stylist Elizabeth Kosich advises: "Look no further than navy blue. The combination of deep blue and red locks creates an elegant and harmonious aesthetic. Opt for a navy blue blazer, trousers, or a tailored dress for a polished and timeless ensemble."

Princess Beatrice in a navy-coloured dress© Alamy Stock Photo

The reason why navy is such a great colour on a redhead is that it provides a direct contrast to the rouge tones of the hair; it makes the vibrant hues of red stand out. It also makes a welcome change from black and is a little softer against pale skin, too.

Princess Eugenie joined her sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit© Alamy Stock Photo

Beatrice and Sarah both clearly follow this rule. During the hospital visit, mother-of-two Beatrice wore a gorgeous floor-length navy dress shirt by Ralph Lauren. The stylish royal allowed her auburn hair to flow down her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.

Princess Eugenie shaking hands with a cancer patient while Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson look on© Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah looked delightful in a skirt, which she topped with a navy blazer by Max Mara, solidifying that the only way is navy.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi© Max Mumby

Another great colour on a redhead is racing green - a shade Beatrice is also partial to. The daughter of Prince Andrew joined other members of the British royal family at the traditional Easter church service that took place in St George's Chapel, Windsor last week.

Princess Beatrice walks hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor Castle, wearing a green Beulah London dress and Mary Jane heels, paired with a gold headband and black Chanel bag.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The 36-year-old recycled one of her best dresses – a silhouette-skimming bottle green number from Beulah London, which came complete with a button-down front and belted waist. To accessorise, she wore satin block heels from Emilia Wickstead in the same bold tone, and brought the glamour with a black Chanel handbag and a stunning gold headband which kept her impressive mane away from her face.

