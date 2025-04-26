Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson religiously follow secret fashion rule for redheads

Earlier this week, Princess Beatrice teamed up with her sister, Princess Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to visit the Teenage Cancer Trust at the University College Hospital in London.

The trio looked so chic at the establishment for the poignant visit, and we noticed that Sarah and her eldest daughter looked the mirror image of each other, both wearing navy, both sporting long manes of red hair.

© Alamy Stock Photo Navy blue is an incredible colour for a redhead to wear. Stylist Elizabeth Kosich advises: "Look no further than navy blue. The combination of deep blue and red locks creates an elegant and harmonious aesthetic. Opt for a navy blue blazer, trousers, or a tailored dress for a polished and timeless ensemble."

© Alamy Stock Photo The reason why navy is such a great colour on a redhead is that it provides a direct contrast to the rouge tones of the hair; it makes the vibrant hues of red stand out. It also makes a welcome change from black and is a little softer against pale skin, too.

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice and Sarah both clearly follow this rule. During the hospital visit, mother-of-two Beatrice wore a gorgeous floor-length navy dress shirt by Ralph Lauren. The stylish royal allowed her auburn hair to flow down her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sarah looked delightful in a skirt, which she topped with a navy blazer by Max Mara, solidifying that the only way is navy.

© Max Mumby Another great colour on a redhead is racing green - a shade Beatrice is also partial to. The daughter of Prince Andrew joined other members of the British royal family at the traditional Easter church service that took place in St George's Chapel, Windsor last week.