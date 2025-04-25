Princess Beatrice wows in mini dress and Zara must-have- 3 months after giving birth

Princess Beatrice had a night off from mum duties on Thursday evening, heading to the glamorous Mr. Porter in London.

The 36-year-old met up with her little sister, Princess Eugenie, as they dined at the exclusive location, and we think you will agree, the mother-of-two looked dazzling as she was snapped on her way out.The redhead royal looked stunning in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a divine little black dress, topped with a monochrome buttoned jacket from high street mecca Zara, and fancy Mary Jane ballet pumps. Swinging from her wrist was a tan bag by DIVLOS, and the royal's mane of red hair looked sleeker than ever. She sported an impressively flawless pair of pins, too.

The glowing royal gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, just shy of three months ago and has never looked more radiant.

© BACKGRID Beatrice looked stunning at Mr Porter, London

Beatrice's busy April

It's been a super busy month for the Princess. Last week, we saw the daughter of Sarah Ferguson at Windsor Castle, at St. George’s Chapel, for the Easter Sunday service.

Beatrice, 36, was widely regarded as the best-dressed royal in attendance. She looked so chic in her racing green Beulah London dress, which boasted a flattering belted waist, puffed shoulders, and pearl-button detailing. The royal fashionista added a pair of satin, Mary Jane pumps by Emilia Wickstead and topped her crowning glory off with an elite headband.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Beatrice looked glorious on Easter Sunday

Beulah London is a brand that Beatrice has supported for many years. It was founded by Lavinia Brennan and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2010 and has been a favourite of Beatrice and the Princess of Wales ever since.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Beatrice wore a dress by Beulah London and Mary Jane shoes

On Wednesday, Beatrice joined her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Eugenie on a visit to a cancer ward supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT). For her outing, she showcased her signature sophisticated style in a gorgeous floor-length navy shirt dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, and added a pair of timeless, black shoes

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit

The always stylish royal wore her shining mane of auburn hair loose and flowing over her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.