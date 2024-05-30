Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 50, is a vision in rarely-worn skinny jeans
Digital Cover royal-style

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a vision in rarely-worn skinny jeans

Crown Prince Haakon's wife was spotted with her husband and son Prince Sverre Magnus

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stepped out for a public appearance with her husband Crown Prince Haakon. The sighting alongside her 18-year-old son Prince Sverre Magnus wasn't the only rare part of the outing, however.

The Norwegian royal, 50, was spotted at the annual Friendship Football match at Skaugum where she looked unusually casual in an unexpected double denim ensemble.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit waving in double denim© Getty

Rarely-seen jeans

The Crown Princess wore a pair of mid-wash blue skinny jeans with a light-wash denim shirt which featured a collared neckline and utility pockets across the chest.  

Crown Princess Mette-Marit talking to Antonio Nusa© Getty

Unroyal accessories

Dressing her look down further, the future queen styled the laid-back combo with a bright red raincoat and a pair of ankle-skimming Wellington boots.  

Crown Prince Haakon in football kit Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Sverre Magnus attend the annual Friendship Football match© Getty

Hair and makeup

Adding a touch of royal elegance to her look was Mette-Marit's hair and makeup looks. Her icy blonde locks were styled in voluminous waves which cascaded over her shoulders and her makeup was kept simple with a radiant complexion and defined eyebrows.

Rounding off the look were her chic Saint Laurent tortoiseshell sunglasses. 

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Queen Mary and King Frederik stand by the water on a walk around the Ulsrudvann lake© Getty

Casual attire

The royal has proven she is not afraid of breaking royal fashion rules and opting for a more relaxed look. She was seen earlier this month in jeans and running shoes as she walked around the Ulsrudvann lake in Ostmarka during the official state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.

King Frederik, Queen Mary, Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon Magnus visit Stortinget tube station on their way to Ulsrud station© Getty

A royal reunion

The royal foursome was later seen flying under the radar on the Norwegian tube.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit in beige shirt dress© Shutterstock

A style switch-up

The royal was seen rocking an opposing look to the Opening of the Culture Days at Blakstad Hospital in Vettre on 28 May.

The mother-of-three was seen wearing a tasteful linen shirt dress, the 'Frida' from Max Mara, which featured a tied-in waist, button-down-front, and rolled sleeves.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit greeting wellwishers in shirt dress© Shutterstock

Summer accessories

The floaty summer-ready number was teamed with a pair of baby pink suede heels to match her 'Entrelace' clutch from Maria La Rosa and her 'Triomphe S167' sunglasses from Celine.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway wave from balcony© Getty

Balcony waves

Mette-Marit's daughter Princess Ingrid wasn't present at the football event on Wednesday but was seen with her mother earlier this month in military uniform from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo, on Norway's National Day. 

DISCOVER: King Harald extends sick leave after hospitalisation as Haakon and Mette-Marit step in 

The 20-year-old royal is a recruit in the Norwegian army having started her 12 months military training at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord in January.

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid in traditional dress© Shutterstock

A family outing

The mother-daughter duo had gotten changed out of their formalwear and into traditional Norwegian dress as they greeted volunteers from the children's parade. 

