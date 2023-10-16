Crown Princess Mette-Marit looks radiant for glamorous tiara outing post sick leave

Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday was a truly royal affair with representatives from all over Europe arriving at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen last night to celebrate the milestone. It was Crown Princess Mette-Marit who caught her eye as she arrived with her husband and heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra looking completely radiant following a recent period of sick leave.

The Norwegian royal, 50, arrived at the Danish palace wearing an ice-blue floor-length gown in a beautiful satin material. The gown featured a rounded neckline adorned with sparkling swallows around the decolletage and onto the shoulders. The Crown Princess wore a powder blue sash and simple patent nude court shoes peeked out from beneath the dress.

The Crown Princess looked the picture of regal beauty in a sparkling silver tiara and drop diamond and pearl earrings ensuring an elegant look. She wore her hair in a simple updo and was seen holding a sparkling blue clutch, tying the look together seamlessly.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stunned alongside Prince Haakon and Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, also 50, looked exceedingly smart in his military uniform. The Crown Prince served in the Norwegian Royal Navy after graduating from the Norwegian Naval Academy in 1995.

Her daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19, looked equally stunning in a one-shoulder pleated gown in the same ice blue as her mother's. The gown featured an embellished waistband in a deeper blue shade and wore the Boucheron pearl circle tiara, simply breathtaking. She also wore the Order of the Elephant for the first time – a Danish order of chivalry and Denmark's highest-ranked honour.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit looked radiant after her return from sick leave

The Crown Princess has returned to work shortly after a period of sick leave. In September the Norwegian court announced that Prince Haakon's wife would take sick leave for two weeks and that all her royal engagements had been cancelled during that time.

The royal's leave meant she would miss King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden's Jubilee celebrations on 15 September. Though the reason for her sick leave was not disclosed, it was presumed that the leave was linked to chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that causes scarring on the lungs that she was diagnosed with in 2018.

© Getty Ice blue was the colour of the evening for Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Princess Ingrid Alexandra

At the time of her illness, the Royal House said that her illness could impact her attendance at royal engagements, meaning it was extra special to see her attend Prince Christian's birthday gala last night.

Fans of the royal were seen celebrating her return on Instagram. On a dedicated Norwegian Royal Family fan account, a user wrote: "So happy and relieved that Crown Princess Mette-Marit is feeling better! Both she and Princess Ingrid Alexandra look so beautiful! Let’s not forget how handsome Crown Prince Haakon is in full gala uniform."

© Getty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attended the gala dinner to celebrate her grandson's 18th birthday

Other royals also in attendance at Prince Christian's birthday gala included his grandmother, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 83, who has recently recovered from a period of sick leave herself as a result of back surgery. Her Majesty, who was seen using a walking stick, wore a floor-length red satin gown and looked every bit the royal in opulent jewels.

It was a pleasure to see so many royal faces at Prince Christian's gala, and such a joy to see the Crown Princess feeling better and attending this momentous occasion alongside her husband and daughter.

