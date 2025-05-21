Crown Princess Victoria just wore Zara's most flattering high-waisted trousers

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden keeps her outfits simple, yet they always make a statement – her killer suits, often in bold colours, always steal the show.

When it comes to sophisticated but striking business attire, no one does it better than the heir to the Swedish throne.

During a visit to Lebi Skol-IF with the Crown Princess Couple's Foundation at Fornbackaskolan in Sodertalje, the eldest child of King Carl Gustaf XVI was the spitting image of a human Barbie in an outstanding, predominantly pink, ensemble.

At the core of her outfit was a beautiful pale pink two-piece tuxedo, with a blazer and a pair of high-waisted trousers, from Zara.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria looked like a human Barbie in pale pink

She layered the jacket over a silk and cotton jumper from Falconeri, in a slightly more muted hue that truly allowed the suit to shine.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria appeared with her husband Prince Daniel

To accessorise, she wore grey pumps from Marzio and brought along her Carré shoulder bag from Saint Laurent, as well as a pair of starry stud earrings, a ring with the word 'Mom' engraved on it, and a silver horseshoe necklace.

Crown Princess Victoria's recent outfit was bang on trend

Last week, the wife of Prince Daniel attended an annual meeting in Stockholm, her home city. While arriving at the open-air museum, royal style watchers caught a glimpse of her incredible outfit.

Crown Princess Victoria looked immaculate in a floor-length floral maxi dress, which also featured billowing puffed sleeves, a round neckline and pleating that ran down the front of the piece.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The 47-year-old looked picture-perfect in her summer frock

Above all, it was the colour of the dress that truly stood out and made the outfit – with its minty green base colour, the Swedish royal's dress was bang on trend for summer 2025, aligning with the rising trend of matcha green colours in clothing.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria embraced the matcha green colour trend

Rounding off her ensemble, the royal mother-of-two brought out a mock croc clutch back in a nude tone, a pair of suede pump shoes, gemstone earrings and a slight slick of contrasting scarlet nail polish.

Beauty-wise, she wore her dark brown hair back in a bun, accentuating her features with a bronzer, shimmering eyeshadow and just a touch of mauve lipstick.