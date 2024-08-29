Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria was identical to sci-fi icon after unexpected transformation
Crown Princess Victoria with tan in lilac dress© Getty

Crown Princess Victoria was unrecognisable following unexpected sci-fi transformation

The Swedish princess could have been Princess Leia in 1997

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria wears a slick low bun on every royal engagement and has done so for decades.

But in the nineties, the Swedish royal, now 47, wasn't afraid of switching up her hair look and even went for a daring look for a special occasion which had her looking like a sci-fi icon.

Crown Princess Victoria with space buns in green dress© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria looked like a sci-fi icon

The princess was seen in 1997 arriving at the Royal Variety Performance in Trondheim ahead of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway's 60th birthday celebrations.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford in star wars in 1977© Shutterstock
Princess Leia made space buns iconic

She wore her tumbling brunette locks in two space buns on the side of her head, looking identical to Star Wars' Princess Leia played by Carrie Fisher.

young Crown Princess Victoria in green dress seen with Prince Edward© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria was seen with Prince Edward

The unexpected hairstyle was used to accessorise the then-20-year-old's halterneck raw silk dress which came in a bottle green hue and had a full-length skirt. As the royal headed into the event alongside Prince Edward, she wore a black shawl around her shoulders and popped on black heels.

young Crown Princess Victoria with space buns© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria rocked space buns

Her makeup look was classically nineties with skinny eyebrows, a warm smokey eye, and your lips-but-better lipstick.

Stylish royals unite

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha Louise with their parents© Getty
Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha Louise celebrated their parents

Victoria wasn't the only well-dressed royal to attend. Also present were Crown Prince Haakon and his sister Martha Louise who is set to marry shaman Durek Verrett this weekend in nuptials covered exclusively by HELLO!.

King Harald and Queen Sonja boarding boat in formal dress© Getty
King Harald and Queen Sonja hosted a gala dinner

Queen Sonja of Norway was a beautiful hostess in an off-the-shoulder icy blue gown with a breathtaking tiara. King Charles also arrived in Norway for the occasion alongside King Felipe of Spain.

Crown Princess Victoria's 90s style

Crown Princess Victoria walking in bright orange suit© Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria loves a highstreet suit

The mother of two's style in the nineties was a far cry from her modern aesthetic though the roots of her style today can be detected in her youthful fashion choices.

Prince Daniel's wife is a major fan of a power suit for her royal outings and frequently rocks a brightly-coloured style from the highstreet brand Zara. 

Crown Princess Victoria in white skirt suit and top hat© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore an unexpected top hat

Her love affair with a power suit started in the nineties as Victoria was seen arriving at the 1997 wedding of Infanta Cristina of Spain to Inaki Urdangarin at Barcelona Cathedral in a white skirt suit with the most unexpected dazzling white top hat.

Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine in skirt suits© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine wore similar wedding guest looks

Skirtsuits were the royal order of the day in 1999 when the Princess attended the wedding of Princess Alexia of Greece to Carlos Morales Quintana at the St. Sophia Cathedral in London.

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria's lookalike daughter Princess Estelle, 12, towers next to royal mum in private video from family holiday

King Carl XVI Gustaf's eldest opted for a neutral co-ord with a taupe hat and heels while her 17-year-old sister Princess Madeleine, now 42, chose a pale pink shift dress and blazer with a hat to match.

