Crown Princess Victoria's waist-cinching dress is bang on trend for summer 2025

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked picture-perfect on Monday as she stepped out to attend an annual meeting in her home city of Stockholm.

Arriving at the open-air museum, Skansen, Victoria was a vision in a floor-grazing floral maxi dress complete with billowing puffed sleeves, a round neckline and pleated details running down the front.

But ultimately it was the colour that had us swooning… Hopping on the matcha green colour trend, Victoria's dress was a minty-green masterpiece, splashed with pretty pink and purple flowers around the neckline and hemline.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The royal mother-of-two looked picture-perfect in her summer frock

The 47-year-old teamed her beautiful spring dress with a mock croc clutch bag in nude, some suede pumps, gemstone earrings and a slick of contrasting scarlet nail polish.

She wore her chocolate tresses in a sleek bun, and highlighted her sculpted features with warm, honeyed bronzer, shimmery eyeshadow and a sweep of mauve lipstick.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria embraced the matcha green colour trend

Lovely in lime

On Tuesday, Victoria glowed in green once again as she paid a visit to the Swedish Red Cross Adult Education Center in Stockholm. Embracing the 'colour du jour', the future monarch opted for a zany, lime-green jumper with cropped sleeves, which she paired with eye-popping pumps in the same hue, and a pleated maxi skirt emblazoned with pink petals.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The Swedish royal opted for a zany, lime-green hue on Tuesday

Ramping up the pink tones, Victoria accessorised with a striking fuschia clutch. A pair of gold hoop earrings and a spiralling bracelet completed her look.

Future queen

Victoria is set to make history in the future, as the royal will become Sweden's first queen regnant when she succeeds her father, King Carl Gustaf; she will also be the fourth woman in history to serve as the monarch of Sweden.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria is the heir to the Swedish throne

She is married to former personal trainer and gym owner, Daniel. Together, they are doting parents to two children: Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, who came into the world in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

© Getty Images The Swedish royal couple share two children together

Like Crown Princess Victoria, Estelle is a future queen of Sweden and she is the first female in Swedish history to be born with a right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent.